Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Nov. 19-20, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Jordan Reece Hiatt (W M, 30) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 11/19/2022. Whitney Ashley Ball (W F, 32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 126 S Third St, Albemarle, on 11/20/2022. Tyreek Daquan...
Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
Fayetteville woman allegedly caught with meth, gun, pot in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with an outstanding warrant from another county was reportedly found with a gun and cannabis following a traffic stop last week. A patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle with an expired registration plate in front of him while patrolling on Mill Road Nov. 23, according to a press release.
richmondobserver
RCSO: Felon with firearm, cannabis refused to stop for Richmond County deputy
ROCKINGHAM — A man convicted earlier this year of a violent assault several counties over was recently caught with weed and a firearm, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. A patrol deputy reportedly saw 21-year-old Juan Carlos DeJesus-Jimenez, of Rockingham, drive a black BMW through a stop...
qcnews.com
Statesville man critical after Thanksgiving Day shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Thanksgiving Day shooting has left one man in critical condition and police asking for help in the case. Statesville officers responded to a call for help this past Thursday before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
WBTV
Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
19 pounds of marijuana, $12K in cash seized after Iredell County traffic stop
A traffic stop in Iredell County led to the seizure of 19 pounds of marijuana and over $12,000 in cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
5 Iredell County jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
WBTV
One injured after crash in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
WBTV
NCDOT to close portion of Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury on Sunday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NCDOT says part of one of Rowan County’s busiest roads will need to be closed this weekend to allow Norfolk Southern rail crews to replace a railroad crossing. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, Jake Alexander Boulevard (U.S. 601/70) will be closed between...
RCSO: East Rockingham traffic stop nets pot, crack, fentanyl bust
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found drugs in a car during a traffic stop in East Rockingham earlier this month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team stopped a vehicle for having an expired license plate on Nov. 18 while patrolling in East Rockingham.
3 injured in wrong-way crash on NC-74 in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on NC 74 southbound in Forsyth County - on the new beltway between Kernersville and New Walkertown Road. Troopers said a wrong-way...
Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged after a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road. Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, […]
richmondobserver
Man charged with leading deputies on chase near Ellerbe after domestic call
ELLERBE — A man is facing multiple charges, accused of pointing a gun at a woman and leading deputies on a high-speed chase. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to domestic disturbance call at a home on Green Lake Road on Nov. 20. The alleged...
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
WBTV
Concord Police asking for help in search for missing woman
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Paula Cox Rankin. Investigators say Rankin was last seen on November 4, 2022, and family members last spoke with her by telephone on November 6, 2022. Rankin is a 47-year-old white female,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Alleged Argument at Catawba Dollar General Ends In One Shot, Another Arrested
CATAWBA, N.C. — Authorities in Catawba County arrested a man charged with firing a gun at a Dollar General store just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Catawba Police arrested Dimario Coulter for allegedly shooting a man at a Dollar General store on Oxford School Road in Catawba. When...
One dead after shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
North Carolina man killed in crash near McColl, coroner says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, authorities said. Kendrick Wall, 46, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway […]
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
