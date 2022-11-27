ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Nov. 19-20, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Jordan Reece Hiatt (W M, 30) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 11/19/2022. Whitney Ashley Ball (W F, 32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 126 S Third St, Albemarle, on 11/20/2022. Tyreek Daquan...
ALBEMARLE, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Statesville man critical after Thanksgiving Day shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Thanksgiving Day shooting has left one man in critical condition and police asking for help in the case. Statesville officers responded to a call for help this past Thursday before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One injured after crash in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord Police asking for help in search for missing woman

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Paula Cox Rankin. Investigators say Rankin was last seen on November 4, 2022, and family members last spoke with her by telephone on November 6, 2022. Rankin is a 47-year-old white female,...
CONCORD, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man killed in crash near McColl, coroner says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, authorities said. Kendrick Wall, 46, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway […]
MCCOLL, SC

