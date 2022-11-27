ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crews respond to reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have responded to a reported suspicious package at a Walmart in Salisbury. Video taken at the scene shows several emergency responder vehicles just outside the parking lot of the store, located off South Arlington Street and near Interstate 85. According to law enforcement, authorities...
SALISBURY, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that they conducted a large ‘Street Takeover’ operation that resulted in multiple stops, charges and arrests. Police say the operation targeted suspects involved in racing and other reckless driving acts around Charlotte. On Nov. 18 and 19, officers made...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart prompts evacuation, bomb squad called in

SALISBURY, N.C. — A suspicious package was reported at the Walmart in Salisbury early Wednesday morning, officials confirmed. The Salisbury Fire Department confirmed police officers and firefighters are at the Walmart on South Arlington Street for a suspicious package at the store. Salisbury police confirmed employees called police after finding a suspicious item.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Concord Police asking for help in search for missing woman

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Paula Cox Rankin. Investigators say Rankin was last seen on November 4, 2022, and family members last spoke with her by telephone on November 6, 2022. Rankin is a 47-year-old white female,...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

One injured after crash in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD is cracking down on street takeover groups

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is cracking down on street takeover groups. In previous incidents, these groups have shut down various intersections, taking part in racing & other reckless driving acts, police say. According to a statement by CMPD, on Nov. 18 and 19, officers conducted stops at numerous locations in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy