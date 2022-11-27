Read full article on original website
Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
WBTV
Crews respond to reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have responded to a reported suspicious package at a Walmart in Salisbury. Video taken at the scene shows several emergency responder vehicles just outside the parking lot of the store, located off South Arlington Street and near Interstate 85. According to law enforcement, authorities...
‘Tragic’ incident spurs reform within a North Carolina police department
Pineville Police Chief Michael Hudgins said several department reforms resulted from a near-fatal incident involving a suspect in July.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Fayetteville woman allegedly caught with meth, gun, pot in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with an outstanding warrant from another county was reportedly found with a gun and cannabis following a traffic stop last week. A patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle with an expired registration plate in front of him while patrolling on Mill Road Nov. 23, according to a press release.
WBTV
Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
WBTV
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that they conducted a large ‘Street Takeover’ operation that resulted in multiple stops, charges and arrests. Police say the operation targeted suspects involved in racing and other reckless driving acts around Charlotte. On Nov. 18 and 19, officers made...
WRAL
Suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart prompts evacuation, bomb squad called in
SALISBURY, N.C. — A suspicious package was reported at the Walmart in Salisbury early Wednesday morning, officials confirmed. The Salisbury Fire Department confirmed police officers and firefighters are at the Walmart on South Arlington Street for a suspicious package at the store. Salisbury police confirmed employees called police after finding a suspicious item.
richmondobserver
RCSO: Felon with firearm, cannabis refused to stop for Richmond County deputy
ROCKINGHAM — A man convicted earlier this year of a violent assault several counties over was recently caught with weed and a firearm, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. A patrol deputy reportedly saw 21-year-old Juan Carlos DeJesus-Jimenez, of Rockingham, drive a black BMW through a stop...
WBTV
Concord Police asking for help in search for missing woman
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Paula Cox Rankin. Investigators say Rankin was last seen on November 4, 2022, and family members last spoke with her by telephone on November 6, 2022. Rankin is a 47-year-old white female,...
5 Iredell County jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
richmondobserver
Man charged with leading deputies on chase near Ellerbe after domestic call
ELLERBE — A man is facing multiple charges, accused of pointing a gun at a woman and leading deputies on a high-speed chase. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to domestic disturbance call at a home on Green Lake Road on Nov. 20. The alleged...
WBTV
One injured after crash in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
WBTV
NCDOT to close portion of Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury on Sunday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NCDOT says part of one of Rowan County’s busiest roads will need to be closed this weekend to allow Norfolk Southern rail crews to replace a railroad crossing. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, Jake Alexander Boulevard (U.S. 601/70) will be closed between...
CMPD: Arrests made, guns and drugs seized amid street takeovers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has announced several arrests have been made in connection with “Operation Street Takeover.”. Police said the operation targets groups of individuals who take part in street racing and other reckless driving acts. On Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, police with the transportation...
qcitymetro.com
CMPD is cracking down on street takeover groups
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is cracking down on street takeover groups. In previous incidents, these groups have shut down various intersections, taking part in racing & other reckless driving acts, police say. According to a statement by CMPD, on Nov. 18 and 19, officers conducted stops at numerous locations in the...
RCSO: East Rockingham traffic stop nets pot, crack, fentanyl bust
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found drugs in a car during a traffic stop in East Rockingham earlier this month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team stopped a vehicle for having an expired license plate on Nov. 18 while patrolling in East Rockingham.
Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged after a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road. Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, […]
One dead after shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
