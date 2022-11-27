Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hit 60FPS thanks to this seamless mod
Get a glimpse at what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet look like when running well
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Update Hints at a Release Date Announcement
Final Fantasy fans are one step closer to a Final Fantasy 16 announcement now thanks to a new update on the game which bodes well for a reveal to happen soon. Over in Brazil, the game has now officially gotten a rating, a milestone which is typically one of the things that happens soon before a release date is announced and, by extension, something that happens not too far off from when a game is released. This update also bolsters rumors that something could be shown off related to the game during The Game Awards which are just around a week away now.
IGN
Last Chance to Grab Cyberpunk 2077 for Just £15 on PlayStation
Cyber Monday is here, but that also means this is the very last chance you're going to get to secure on of the best deals of the year. Amazon is currently selling Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) for £15. This is a proper Cyber deal, and perfect for anyone who hasn't yet picked up the game.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
IGN
Elden Ring Developers Compare Working at FromSoftware to Playing Dark Souls
Elden Ring is one of the biggest video game success stories of 2022, but now its developer, FromSoftware, is making headlines due to rumors of crunch and low pay at its development studio. FromSoftware's latest title earned widespread critical acclaim, and its quality has been reflected in the sales charts...
ComicBook
Portal RTX Remaster Gets Steam Release Date
Valve's upgraded version of the classic puzzle game Portal now has an official release date. Earlier this year, Valve announced that it was partnering with NVIDIA to add RTX support to Portal, which essentially makes this a new remaster of the 2007 title. And while it wasn't previously known when this improved edition of the game would be rolling out, we now know that the update is set to drop in just a few short days.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Princess Peach Has Fans Erupting In Applause
The new trailer for "The Super Mario Bros." movie just dropped and fans are already excited by the portrayal of the Mushroom Kingdom's favorite monarch. Rather than being the eternal damsel in distress with an unfortunate penchant for getting kidnapped — which fans have often seen over the years — the movie's take on Princess Peach seems strong, confident, and ready to lead her people in a battle to defend their territory from the encroaching Koopa forces.
ComicBook
Pokemon Squishmallows May Restock Soon Following Fast Sellout
Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and of course, waves were made this summer when Squishmallows confirmed it was working with the brand. San Diego Comic-Con revealed the world's first look at Pokemon Squishmallows, after all. Hype for the release has only grown since, so it was not surprising to see The Pokemon Center sell out of its stock as soon as the plushes went live. But if all goes well, fans will get a chance to nab a plush before long.
Super Mario Bros. Movie redesigned Donkey Kong for only the second time ever
Now he's got a more "comical personality"
ComicBook
Pokemon Welcomes Paldea Region and Gen 9 to Its Anime
Pokemon is one of the most powerful franchises in the world, and it has amassed a fanbase in the billions. From its first steps in the '90s, Pokemon has come a long way with its anime and games. That was made clear this month when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet went live to stunning sales. And now, it seems the anime is bringing the games' region to life with a special starter in tow!
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
Gran Turismo creator says he is "considering and looking into" bringing the series to PC
In brief: While many people are still waiting for Bloodborne to become the next PlayStation-only title to loss its exclusive label, it sounds as if Gran Turismo could land on the PC first. Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the driving series, said he is considering and looking into a PC version of the racing series.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Cult-Classic Multiplayer Shooter
Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to its extensive library today, one of which happens to be a cult-classic multiplayer shooter. With November winding down this week, many Game Pass subscribers are looking forward to seeing what Microsoft might bring to the platform in December. Before we learn more about what's on tap next month, though, Xbox Game Pass has gotten marginally better.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Goat Simulator 3's P.T. Scene
Now that "Goat Simulator 3" is finally here, early reactions have all said the game is stupid fun. The premise of allowing players run around as chaos-creating goats is silly enough, but as pointed out within TheGamer's review, "Goat Simulator 3" is also chock full of wacky easter eggs that regularly allude to other popular video games. Even the announcement trailer for Coffee Stain's sandbox game was a giant reference that took a shot at "Dead Island 2."
