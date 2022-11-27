SCHENECTADY, NY – A photo of a black jacket claimed to be that of missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey was shared across social media on Monday. The photo shows a jacket laying in a pool of water. The jacket matches the description of the jacket she was reportedly last seen wearing on Friday, a black puffy jacket with a pink fur hooded collar. “We have seen this photo being posted and shared on social media in relation to Samantha, the missing juvenile. If anybody knows the origins of this photo we ask that you please contact our Youth Aid Bureau The post Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.

