Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating
SCHENECTADY, NY – A photo of a black jacket claimed to be that of missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey was shared across social media on Monday. The photo shows a jacket laying in a pool of water. The jacket matches the description of the jacket she was reportedly last seen wearing on Friday, a black puffy jacket with a pink fur hooded collar. “We have seen this photo being posted and shared on social media in relation to Samantha, the missing juvenile. If anybody knows the origins of this photo we ask that you please contact our Youth Aid Bureau The post Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
WNYT
Divers search for missing Schenectady teen
Police are trying to figure out how a new clue fits into the mystery of a missing teen . A jacket matching the one worn by Samantha Humphries, 14, has been found in Riverside Park, in the city’s Stockade section. Yellow crime scene tape has been visible for at...
Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office looking for missing man
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person
Saratoga Sheriff’s Office investigating package thefts
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating several package thefts from the Thimbleberry Road area in Malta.
Driver Almost Hit Officers While Trying To Evade DWI Checkpoint In Cohoes, Police Say
A man from the region is facing charges after nearly hitting several police officers with his car while attempting to evade a DWI checkpoint over the Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said. The Albany County incident happened Saturday, Nov. 26, in Cohoes, according to police. Officers were conducting a DWI checkpoint on...
WNYT
Packages stolen from numerous Malta homes
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of stolen packages. Eighteen empty packages have been recovered from separate addresses along Thimbleberry Road in Malta, say investigators. Police suspect the robberies happened between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Anyone with doorbell video or other footage is...
Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Duanesburg
A 17-year-old succumbed to severe injuries sustained in an ATV crash on Saturday.
Police seize 9 guns, arrest Gloversville man on multiple charges
A Gloversville man was arrested on Wednesday. Jesse Smith, 39, faces multiple drug and weapon charges.
17-Year-Old Dies In ATV Crash In Duanesburg
A 17-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Schenectady County were called at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with reports of an ATV crash with injuries in Duanesburg, on Batter Street. State Police said Connor Summerfield, of Howes Cave in...
WRGB
Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
Police: Search of Colonie home nets illegal gun
When Albany County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun.
WNYT
Rescue crews pull car from Fulton County creek
Rescue teams stepped into action Monday morning in Fulton County. Photos from the Fulton County Emergency Management and Fire Coordinators Office show the chilly water rescue after a crash sent a car into Caroga Creek. The Tri-County Swift Water Rescue Team was called in on Sunday night to help with...
Porch Pirates Hit 18 Homes On Malta Street, Here's How To Protect Your Packages
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, police are warning residents to protect themselves from porch pirates after more than a dozen homes were victimized on one street in the region. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after packages were stolen from at least 18 homes...
Hunter pronounced dead near Buck Mountain trail
On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers.
iheart.com
Three Teenagers Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Woman's Vehicle at Gunpoint
Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's vehicle at gunpoint in Albany over the weekend. Police say the two 15-year-olds and 16-year-old approached the victim Saturday in the area of Benson Street and Partridge Street. The suspects demanded the woman hand over her phone and keys before the vehicle was taken. They were later captured after being involved in a crash on Northern Boulevard near the I-90 entrance. Officers recovered a handgun and the teens are now facing charges.
Troy man arrested after alleged domestic dispute involving gun
A Troy man is being accused of menacing during an argument with a gun. Robert Lemner, 42, was arrested on Thursday.
Queensbury Walmart closed briefly after shooting in parking lot
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly on Sunday afternoon following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4 p.m., after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip. The victim was taken […]
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
WNYT
Schenectady County D.A.: “He said, ‘I killed my mother’”
The 19-year-old man charged with a double murder in Schenectady County may have given prosecutors damning evidence to use against him at trial. That was just some of the gripping detail that came out of Monday night’s hours-long hearing for Nicholas Fiebka in Princetown Town Court. NewsChannel 13 tried...
WNYT
Police bust potential drug ring in Saratoga County
Seven people are facing drug charges in Saratoga County, where police say they busted up a potential drug ring. Police say it started with Caitlin Pruess from South Glens Falls. They accuse her of selling cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search...
