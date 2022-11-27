ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Shore News Network

Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating

SCHENECTADY, NY – A photo of a black jacket claimed to be that of missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey was shared across social media on Monday. The photo shows a jacket laying in a pool of water. The jacket matches the description of the jacket she was reportedly last seen wearing on Friday, a black puffy jacket with a pink fur hooded collar. “We have seen this photo being posted and shared on social media in relation to Samantha, the missing juvenile. If anybody knows the origins of this photo we ask that you please contact our Youth Aid Bureau The post Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Divers search for missing Schenectady teen

Police are trying to figure out how a new clue fits into the mystery of a missing teen . A jacket matching the one worn by Samantha Humphries, 14, has been found in Riverside Park, in the city’s Stockade section. Yellow crime scene tape has been visible for at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Packages stolen from numerous Malta homes

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of stolen packages. Eighteen empty packages have been recovered from separate addresses along Thimbleberry Road in Malta, say investigators. Police suspect the robberies happened between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Anyone with doorbell video or other footage is...
MALTA, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Dies In ATV Crash In Duanesburg

A 17-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Schenectady County were called at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with reports of an ATV crash with injuries in Duanesburg, on Batter Street. State Police said Connor Summerfield, of Howes Cave in...
DUANESBURG, NY
WRGB

Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

Rescue crews pull car from Fulton County creek

Rescue teams stepped into action Monday morning in Fulton County. Photos from the Fulton County Emergency Management and Fire Coordinators Office show the chilly water rescue after a crash sent a car into Caroga Creek. The Tri-County Swift Water Rescue Team was called in on Sunday night to help with...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Three Teenagers Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Woman's Vehicle at Gunpoint

Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's vehicle at gunpoint in Albany over the weekend. Police say the two 15-year-olds and 16-year-old approached the victim Saturday in the area of Benson Street and Partridge Street. The suspects demanded the woman hand over her phone and keys before the vehicle was taken. They were later captured after being involved in a crash on Northern Boulevard near the I-90 entrance. Officers recovered a handgun and the teens are now facing charges.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Police bust potential drug ring in Saratoga County

Seven people are facing drug charges in Saratoga County, where police say they busted up a potential drug ring. Police say it started with Caitlin Pruess from South Glens Falls. They accuse her of selling cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office then executed a search...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

