Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Ghost Rider Rides a SHIELD Helicarrier In Marvel's New Avengers Preview
Jason Aaron's years-long run on Avengers will soon come to an end, and the writer is pulling out all the stops for his finale. In Marvel's latest preview for Avengers Forever #11, the writer has Robbie Reyes possess an interdimensional SHIELD Helicarrier, in one of the Spirit of Vengeance's most tremendous feats yet.
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
One of Marvel’s best villains might return to fight the Avengers again
Marvel confirmed earlier this year what we’ve been thinking about for the better part of the last three years. Avengers: Secret Wars will be the next Endgame-like MCU adventure, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty acting as an introduction, just like Infinity War. That’s to say that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, with Kang (Jonathan Majors) being the next big villain Avengers will have to battle.
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
DC Releases Robin & Batman Trailer
Discover Dick Grayson's origin story as the Boy Wonder in a trailer for Robin & Batman. The Eisner-winning creative team of writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and artist Dustin Nguyen (Batman: Li'l Gotham) reunited for Robin & Batman, a limited series that chronicled Dick Grayson's journey to becoming Batman's sidekick and finding his way in the DC Universe. Lemire and Nguyen are no strangers, having collaborated on the successful Image Comics series Descender and its spinoff Ascender. Robin & Batman brought the duo's creative synergy back to DC last year, and the publisher has collected Robin & Batman #1-3 into a graphic novel featured in the new trailer.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry
Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
The Leader: 7 Things To Know About The Marvel Villain Before Captain America 4
Captain America 4 may be years away, but we already know who a big villain is going to be. Here are seven things you need to know about The Leader.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
The Marvel Secret Pom Klementieff Has Been Keeping Since James Gunn Cast Her As Mantis
Pom Klementieff has held onto a Marvel secret for quite some time. It's about to come out.
Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 Review: A Smash Worthy Sequel
"Planet Hulk," and its follow-up "World War Hulk," changed the game when it came to Marvel Comics' un-jolly green giant, with pieces of the arc making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Thor: Ragnarok. Jettisoning Bruce Banner into outer space, Marvel's Illuminati took it upon themselves to give the Hulk a peaceful life but accidentally did the opposite. With Hulk's days on Sakaar long past, writer Greg Pak has returned to the alien war world with an interesting tale for both Hulk and his son, Skaar.
X-Men’s James McAvoy Shares His ‘Biggest Criticism’ With The Prequel Movies
With James McAvoy’s time as Professor X being over, the actor shared his “biggest criticism” of the prequel era X-Men movies.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Look at New Manga
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first new anime release in the franchise in four long years, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from its big manga debut! Dragon Ball Super fans have been asking to see more of the anime ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly first hit theaters around the world, and following an unexpected delay, fans finally got to see the next major step in the anime. It opened up all sorts of possibilities for the future, and now fans can't wait to see what could be coming next.
Marvel's Avengers Reportedly Adding Surprising Character from Jason Aaron's Run
Jason Aaron's Avengers run has introduced several new characters spanning the history of the Marvel Universe. The series has centered on legacy characters, introducing new Ghost Riders, never-before-seen hosts for the Phoenix Force, and possessors of the Starbrand. The Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. in particular have played a big role in the series, and one member of the team is reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers. According to reliable leaker Miller, the Starbrand originally known as Vnn will be added to the game as a premium cosmetic for the Hulk!
