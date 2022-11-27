Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Promo Previews Episode 10
At last, My Hero Academia is back at the top of its game, and it won't be long before season six rolls out a new episode. Last week, the anime put everyone on edge as Bakugo Katsuki delivered his most intense cliffhanger yet. It's about time to figure out how the hero is doing following his sacrifice his Izuku, and luckily, My Hero Academia just dropped a new promo for episode 10 to whet our appetites.
ComicBook
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases New Poster
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is coming back with a new sequel anime project set after the events of the TV anime's first season and debut feature film, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from this new anime with a new poster! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original light novel series came to its official end with a new movie wrapping up its story. It might have seemed like an ending, but fans of the original know there's still plenty more from the light novels to explore with an anime.
ComicBook
Lupin Zero Releases New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third is getting a special prequel anime that will be hitting in just a couple of weeks as one of the final new anime releases of 2022 overall, and fans have been given a good look at what to expect from the new Lupin Zero prequel series with the release of a new trailer and poster. Monkey Punch's original manga has grown to such a massive franchise with not only a slate of successful new anime releases, but sequels, spin-offs, and movies that have gone on to their own success. Now fans will be given a cool look at how Lupin The Third's adventures first began.
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
ComicBook
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
ComicBook
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
ComicBook
The Sandman Season 2: Neil Gaiman Teases New Members of The Endless
Netflix has been putting out hit after hit this year with projects like their most recently released series, Wednesday, Stranger Things, and even The Sandman. The latter of which has had a rough time in development after numerous projects were put on hold until Netflix picked up a series that had Neil Gaiman attached. It was recently announced that The Sandman would get a second season after it was believed that the series would be canceled. Now, Gaiman is teasing the second season of the series. Netflix hosted a panel at CCXP Brazil where they showed a video of Gaiman, and he teased that fans could expect to see new members of The Endless including Delirium.
ComicBook
Gen V Trailer: The Boys Spinoff Reveals First Footage, Crossover Characters
Straight from CCXP, Amazon Prime Video has debuted a first look at the upcoming Gen V, the new spinoff of The Boys that takes place at a Vought American college for young supes. The studio has now released the first footage from the show, giving fans a first look at the new characters that will appear in the series along with a handful of characters from the flagship series that are confirmed to appear! Prime Video's first footage from Gen V also confirms that the new show will have a very similar tone to The Boys, which also includes a ton of blood and guys. Check out the first footage from the series below and look for it to premiere in 2023.
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Premieres as #1 Streaming Show
Nielsen has released their latest batch of ratings and with it revealed the success of a new Netflix series. As many fans know, NBC cancelled the sci-fi show Manifest after three seasons only for Netflix to revive it for a fourth and final batch of episodes. Fan interest in the show was VERY high after the announcement with the first three seasons making their way into the Netflix Top 10, with the streamer's metrics giving it modest numbers upon the debut of the new episodes. Now Nielsen's third-party ratings have come in and confirm that when season four premiered it had HUGE numbers.
ComicBook
Vagabond Creator Wants to Return to Series
Vagabond is one of those mangas that anime fans might never see brought to the small screen, thanks in part to the level of detail and dedication that might be required in bringing Musashi Miyamoto. The mangaka responsible for this beloved series, Takehiko Inoue, has taken a hiatus from Vagabond, with the previous chapter arriving a few years ago. While Inoue recently said that he would look to quickly dive into the series, this might be easier said than done.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
ComicBook
Marvel's Loki Season 2 Casts Game of Thrones Actor
The second season of Loki recently wrapped production, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of the Marvel series, but he's not the only newcomer you can expect to see in the show. Today, Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie (who played Lysa Arryn) will also be a part of Loki's second season.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Teases More Surprises in "Epic" Season 3
Star Wars fans got some good news during the Lucasfilm CCXP panel when it was announced Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on March 1, 2023. Mando and Grogu will travel on all-new adventures after reuniting in The Book of Boba Fett. March may seem like a long time from now, but with the tease of a trip to Mandalore and more guest stars, there's a lot to look forward to in The Mandalorian. Of course, star Pedro Pascal knows what's planned for The Mandalorian's third season, which he described as "Epic."
ComicBook
New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Released
Lionsgate officially announced that a fourth film in the John Wick franchise was in development soon after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves is set to return as the assassin alongside some of the original cast, and filming was set to begin in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed it. We've already gotten a teaser trailer for the film and it shows exactly what John Wick is up to now. Even though things don't look good for our protagonist, the movies sure look great. Now, the studio has officially released a brand new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 that gives a taste of what's to come. You can check out the poster below!
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
Comments / 0