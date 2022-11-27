Rain Showers move out early Monday morning
AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 44°
AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 27°
SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM
SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chance of rain continues until midnight with it becoming scattered overnight. Full forecast found below:
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy skies with overnight rain possible. We are seeing a cold front move through which will drop our temperatures into Monday. The winds will switch from the S to NW as the front moves through.
TOMORROW:
Monday we have the chance for some drizzle early, prior to 8 AM and mostly cloudy skies otherwise. The high temperature will be in the mid-40’s with winds from the NW 0-10 MPH.
THIS WEEK:
Tuesday high pressure builds in so we will have some partial clearing along with some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40’s to 50’s this week, making us above average most of the time. Staying dry until Wednesday when rain will be likely along with strong wind gusts. The wind gusts stick around Thursday even after the rain moves out.
18 Storm Team Forecast
MONDAY: CHANCE DRIZZLE EARLY, CLOUDY
HIGH: 44 LOW: 27
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 34
WEDNESDAY: RAIN LIKELY, WINDY
HIGH: 56 LOW: 27
THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 24
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 44 LOW: 32
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 35
