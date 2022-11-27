ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Rain Showers move out early Monday morning

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFq1Y_0jPJCTjb00

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 27°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chance of rain continues until midnight with it becoming scattered overnight. Full forecast found below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies with overnight rain possible. We are seeing a cold front move through which will drop our temperatures into Monday. The winds will switch from the S to NW as the front moves through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iE8Hs_0jPJCTjb00

TOMORROW:

Monday we have the chance for some drizzle early, prior to 8 AM and mostly cloudy skies otherwise. The high temperature will be in the mid-40’s with winds from the NW 0-10 MPH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Dbev_0jPJCTjb00

THIS WEEK:

Tuesday high pressure builds in so we will have some partial clearing along with some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40’s to 50’s this week, making us above average most of the time. Staying dry until Wednesday when rain will be likely along with strong wind gusts. The wind gusts stick around Thursday even after the rain moves out.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: CHANCE DRIZZLE EARLY, CLOUDY
HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: RAIN LIKELY, WINDY
HIGH: 56 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Dreary today with widespread rain showers, drying out for the next couple days

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloudy this morning. Rain showers move into the Twin Tiers after 9 AM. More details below:. Widespread rain showers throughout much of the day as a low pressure system brings a lot of moisture into the region. Rain could be heavy at times, especially during the evening hours when it is warmer. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Rainfall accumulations could reach over 0.25″ in the Twin Tiers, with the most affected areas seeing near 0.5″. Showers linger and conditions become breezier. Lows in the upper 30’s with wind speeds over 10 MPH.
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week

ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory, Lakeshore Flood Warning, Lake Effect Snow Warning For Wednesday, Thursday

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued three separate hazardous weather conditions beginning Wednesday, November 30, and ending Thursday, December 1. Wind Advisory: Noon Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. In effect for Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties from Wednesday at noon through Thursday at 1...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Arnot holds December blood drive during tight holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season is traditionally a time of year when donated blood supplies are light, the Red Cross says, so the organization is teaming up with Arnot Health to hold a blood drive in December. Arnot announced that it will hold a community blood drive at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Which roads will be closed for Corning’s Sparkle celebration?

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday festivities continue in the Crystal City with the 47th annual Sparkle event this coming weekend, and drivers are being reminded which streets will be closed. The Gaffer District said that several blocks of Market Street and side streets will close to traffic in the afternoon on December 3, 2022. […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen: Remember the odd-even parking rules

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With December just a matter of days away, which could mean snow, as well, the Village of Watkins Glen is reminding drivers of the odd-even parking rules that are in place for the winter. The Village issued a reminder that odd-even parking went into effect on November 1 and stays […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
WEST SENECA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Near Westside holding 37th Homes for the Holidays

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Near Westside Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual Holiday Home Tour the first weekend of December, showcasing some of the best decorations in Elmira. The 37th Annual self-guided tour starts at noon on December 4 and will feature six homes in the Near Westside neighborhood. After looking at the incredible […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca ranks in top 20 best college towns: report

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca, New York—home to both Cornell University and Ithaca College—has been ranked as one of the top 20 best college towns in a new report from WalletHub. WalletHub looked at 415 college towns and cities of different sizes across the U.S. To determine the best and worst, the company examined wallet […]
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pet of the Week: Rosie, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a cutie patootie smiling girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society. Rosie came to the SPCA as a stray and has since excelled as a student learning her lessons. Described as “50 pounds of love, cuddles, and energy”, this pit bull terrier mix wants to please, walks […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WOLF

Authorities continue to search for missing Susquehanna County man

Hartford Township, Susquehanna County — Over 50 people from various organizations searched for Gino Carlo Ciambriello today. Greenfield Township Police said he was last seen in the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township around noon last Wednesday. The agencies that assisted today included State Police, four fire companies, Susquennhanna...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Local health needs survey closes at the end of November

(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Finger Lakes Boating Museum celebrates 25th anniversary

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – This winter will mark the Finger Lakes Boating Museum’s 25th Anniversary in Hammondsport. The museum announced that Saturday, December 10, 2022 marks its 25th year. To celebrate, the museum will be holding activities, holiday surprises, prizes, and a “Tasting Tour”. The Tour will have tastings from The Brewery of Broken Dreams, Pleasant […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy