Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ Woman
Police: Woman attempted to rob Valley Stream Target, assaulted arresting officers
A Queen woman attempted to rob a Target in Valley Stream and then assaulted the officers who arrested her, police say. News 12 is told Sapphire Townes threw multiple items into a cart and tried to walk out of the Sunrise Highway store on Monday. When officers stopped her, she...
Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle
Police say an arrest has been made and that the wounds are superficial.
New Rochelle police: Suspect in custody for stabbing pregnant woman in stomach
Officer say the woman was stabbed in the stomach at an apartment building at 26 Lafayette Ave.
NYPD: Man makes anti-Hispanic remarks, punches commuter in Bronx subway station
Police need the public's help in finding a man who is connected to a hate crime in the Bronx earlier in November.
Police: Couple found dead inside Danbury home likely died in murder-suicide
Danbury police say a man and woman who were found shot to death inside a home were likely killed in amurder-suicide. Police say they are not releasing the names of the couple who were found inside the home during a welfare check on Clayton Road around 3 p.m. Monday. Police...
Police: Man arrested at McDonald's following Plainview TD Bank robbery
According to police, 54-year-old Dean Marneris, of Wantagh, entered the bank on Old Country Road before 3 p.m.
Homicide detectives investigate West Babylon car fire
Homicide detectives, the county medical examiner and crime scene investigators were at the scene.
NYPD searching for family of homeless man found dead in Starlight Park waters
Police say they need the public's help in locating a man's family members after police say he was found dead floating in a body of water inside Starlight Park.
Grieving widow still searching for answers five years after husband's hit-and-run death
Jose Cedillo was 44 years old when he was fatally struck next to his vehicle around 4:50 a.m. in Monroe.
Newark police search for carjacking suspect
Officials say the suspect ordered the driver to get of a silver 2015 Ford Taurus and then drove off.
Police: 3 teens stole about $12,000 worth of jackets from a Paramus store
Police say Andrew Estrada, Nephihah Hamilton and T'Kai Smokes-Davis fled the Ski Barn at 846 State Highway with about $12,000 worth of jackets.
At least 1 defendant remaining in ‘Junior’ Feliz murder case accepts plea deal
Tavarez was reportedly offered a deal on the lesser manslaughter charge in exchange for 15 years in prison and five years' supervision back in October, and that sentence would include a 2017 gun charge for the defendant.
Yonkers man sentenced to 17 ½ years in beating of Asian woman
A Yonkers man has been sentenced to prison for the beating of a 67-year-old Asian woman. Tammel Esco, 42, was sentenced in Westchester County Court to 17 1/2 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. An order of protection has also been issued and will be in...
Police: 19-year-old dead following three-car crash in Lynbrook
The incident happened at Peninsula Boulevard and Ocean Avenue just after midnight.
Police ask for public’s help to locate missing Wyandanch man
According to police, 59-year-old Eric Reimertz was last seen at his Lakewood Street home the morning of Nov. 7.
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.
FBI: 4 men ID'd, convicted in 2020 gang member Brooklyn shootings
A federal jury in Brooklyn has convicted four men who the Federal Bureau of Investigation says were connected to multiple shootings in November of 2020 in the borough.
Police: Pistol, shotgun stolen from two cars in Trumbull just minutes apart
A pistol and a shotgun were stolen from two separate cars in Trumbull just minutes apart, police say. Both of the thefts happened on Nov. 16, police say. A 9mm Glock was stolen from a car parked near LA Fitness at Trumbull Westfield Mall at 2:13 p.m., and a shotgun was reported stolen from a car in a separate incident across town at 2:59 p.m., police say.
Police: Man fatally shot in New Milford
The Bergen County prosecutor said it is investigating the incident.
Home video appears to show dog sitter smacking, screaming at family pet in Morris County
The Hankins, from Randolph, say they went away for Thanksgiving, so they used the app, Rover, to find someone to stay with their dog, Bella.
