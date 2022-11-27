Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
As viral infections and clinic wait times increase, Omaha parents seeking alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks, viral infections in the metro have been steadily climbing, and hospitals, clinics, and urgent care facilities have been overrun with sick kids. “We’ve seen a lot of hospitalizations we’ve seen quite a few emergency department visits and very busy outpatient clinics and urgent cares,” says pediatric infectious disease expert and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center hospitalist Dr. Russell McCulloh.
WOWT
Creighton University hosts Empty Bowls fundraiser for Siena Francis House
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, a display of more than 1,000 unique, handmade bowls are available to buy at Creighton University. Located in the Lied Education Center for Performing Arts until Thursday, you can buy bowls made by students, faculty and staff. And it’s for a good cause. All the...
WOWT
Salvation Army of Omaha to give meals, clothing to homeless
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army of Omaha is kicking off its yearly mobile feeding program this week. The mobile feeding program called Winter Night Watch sees the Salvation Army send out food trucks on weeknights to feed the homeless. It’s starting back up Wednesday evening. Winter Night...
WOWT
Giving Tuesday: Omaha nonprofit builds bikes to donate to kids
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jacob Stacey still has a number of bikes left to build and repair to meet his goal. “We’re getting these bikes built up with volunteers so then we can have bikes to people in time for the holidays,” Stacey said. Community Bike Project is...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: SHARE Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Giving Tuesday today! Join Dave Webber today as he talks about Giving Tuesday with SHARE Omaha. Go to SHAREomaha.org or SHAREiowa.org and find causes that matter to you! And give NOW!
WOWT
Giving Tuesday: Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands transforming kitchen to teach life skills
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Janet Pol is taking her experience from flipping houses to flipping a kitchen for an important cause. The Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands will use it to teach important life skills to those they serve. “To do things like cooking, meal prep, knowing the basics...
WOWT
Giving Tuesday: Hot Shops hopes support in Omaha can help them continue inspiring through the arts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jennifer Radil Hayes is one of 90 resident artists at Omaha’s Hot Shops Art Center. Her focus is mixed media. “That means I combine a lot of different media,” Radil Hayes said. “So I might combine acrylic, watercolors, colored pencils. Sometimes I collage old maps, pieces of leather.”
WOWT
OPS school board discusses first school testing results since before pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Omaha Public School district has a full year of testing results to evaluate the success and growth of students. But as expected, the results from the 2021-2022 testing cycle indicate learning gaps caused by the pandemic.
WOWT
Salvation Army of Omaha ringing bells for kettle season
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army is in full swing for kettle season. There are roughly 130 kettle sites around the metro area. They’ll stay out there until Dec. 24. One family has made it their tradition to ring the bell on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Father and...
WOWT
City of Omaha sees ‘measurable success’ following safety changes in Blackstone District
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six months into a pedestrian safety pilot program in the Blackstone District, the City of Omaha says the changes that have been made have proven to be helpful. The changes in the area were sparked by two major crashes in the district last year. The first...
WOWT
“Keaton was the light of our family,”; A donation tradition continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Stuhr family started collecting gifts for families in the hospital three years ago. It was a tradition that started because of their son Keaton. “Keaton was the light of our family,” said Lindsey Stuhr, Keaton’s mom. But it’s also a holiday tradition that...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: Why do some Omaha chains charge different prices for similar products?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It started with really wanting an Oreo McFlurry. And on my hunt for a working ice cream machine, I noticed some McDonald’s were more expensive than others. That made me wonder, is there a pattern and are there other price variations in Omaha?. “I would...
WOWT
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
WOWT
Sarpy County homeowners demand stoplight at intersection on Highway 31
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A building boom in the southwest metro area is bringing in new homeowners and concerns that the best way out of one neighborhood is taking a dangerous turn. Across from a harvested field lies fertile ground for home growth and Giles is the main road...
WOWT
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago Street. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
WOWT
Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro
An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. Homeowners want a stoplight at a busy intersection. Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations. Updated: 8 hours ago. Marjorie Moss of SHARE Omaha talks...
WOWT
New animatronic dinosaur exhibition coming to Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A Safari Park just outside Omaha is getting a prehistoric attraction in 2023. According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Dinosaurs will be scattered around the Wildlife Safari Park...
Comments / 0