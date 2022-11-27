ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As viral infections and clinic wait times increase, Omaha parents seeking alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks, viral infections in the metro have been steadily climbing, and hospitals, clinics, and urgent care facilities have been overrun with sick kids. “We’ve seen a lot of hospitalizations we’ve seen quite a few emergency department visits and very busy outpatient clinics and urgent cares,” says pediatric infectious disease expert and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center hospitalist Dr. Russell McCulloh.
Creighton University hosts Empty Bowls fundraiser for Siena Francis House

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, a display of more than 1,000 unique, handmade bowls are available to buy at Creighton University. Located in the Lied Education Center for Performing Arts until Thursday, you can buy bowls made by students, faculty and staff. And it’s for a good cause. All the...
Salvation Army of Omaha to give meals, clothing to homeless

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army of Omaha is kicking off its yearly mobile feeding program this week. The mobile feeding program called Winter Night Watch sees the Salvation Army send out food trucks on weeknights to feed the homeless. It’s starting back up Wednesday evening. Winter Night...
Giving Tuesday: Omaha nonprofit builds bikes to donate to kids

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jacob Stacey still has a number of bikes left to build and repair to meet his goal. “We’re getting these bikes built up with volunteers so then we can have bikes to people in time for the holidays,” Stacey said. Community Bike Project is...
Omaha Everyday: SHARE Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Giving Tuesday today! Join Dave Webber today as he talks about Giving Tuesday with SHARE Omaha. Go to SHAREomaha.org or SHAREiowa.org and find causes that matter to you! And give NOW!
Salvation Army of Omaha ringing bells for kettle season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army is in full swing for kettle season. There are roughly 130 kettle sites around the metro area. They’ll stay out there until Dec. 24. One family has made it their tradition to ring the bell on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Father and...
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29

Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha

Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago Street. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out

6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out

An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case.
Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro

Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro

An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. Homeowners want a stoplight at a busy intersection.
