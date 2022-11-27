BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team knew they had nothing to lose coming into the season finale against No. 5 LSU. It’s been a roller coaster of a year and the Aggies seemed to save their best performance for last, beating the Tigers 38-23 and spoiling any chance for the Bayou Bengals to make the College Football Playoff. It was a statement win that gives the Maroon and White much-needed momentum heading into the offseason. While their disappointing season ended with a 5-7 record, the Aggies certainly finished on a high note.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO