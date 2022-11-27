Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Heads to Kansas for Wednesday Night Matchup
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team heads to Kansas to take on the undefeated Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Wednesday night inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. Last Time Out. The Maroon & White (4-2) looks to come back after a 66-58 loss versus Rice on Sunday. Despite...
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Reed Arena to host SMU Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After four games on the road the Aggie men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday night hosting SMU. They’re led by point guard Wade Taylor who is 8th in the conference in points per game with 15.3 and 5th with 2.8 steals per game.
KBTX.com
Achane named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday morning. Achane posted career rushing numbers to help A&M knock off No. 6 LSU, 38-23, Saturday. Achane notched career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts...
Texas Aggie Football news: Nov. 28, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the 2022 regular season officially concluded for the Aggies, many changes and announcements have already begun to surface out of the A&M football program. The year has certainly been one with unfulfilled expectations, as the Aggies missed attending a postseason bowl game for the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M loses WR to transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic and a statement from Lane himself. Lane totals 617 receiving yards and 2 scores over the past 3 seasons. “It’s been a true blessing to represent Texas A&M at...
KBTX.com
L.J. Johnson enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Redshirt freshman running back L.J. Johnson announced he is entering the transfer portal. Johnson played in six games this season and recorded a couple of touchdowns (one against Miami and one against Mississippi State). But he didn’t see a lot of playing time behind Devon Achane, Amari Daniels, and Le’Veon Moss. Johnson finished the season with 10 carries for 39 yards.
KBTX.com
Consol runs past Bryan 74-57 in crosstown showdown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat Bryan 74-57 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Tigers led 45-21 at halftime before cruising to the 17-point victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 lead before the Vikings answered to trail 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.
KBTX.com
Aggie Pairing Earns All-SEC Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned Southeastern Conference honors, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the SEC and were based on the athletes’ regular season performance. Lednicky was named to the All-SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming
Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
KBTX.com
Aggies showed a glimpse of what they could be in season finale
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team knew they had nothing to lose coming into the season finale against No. 5 LSU. It’s been a roller coaster of a year and the Aggies seemed to save their best performance for last, beating the Tigers 38-23 and spoiling any chance for the Bayou Bengals to make the College Football Playoff. It was a statement win that gives the Maroon and White much-needed momentum heading into the offseason. While their disappointing season ended with a 5-7 record, the Aggies certainly finished on a high note.
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student shares her battle with rare bone cancer, Aggies show support
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Family, friends, and the Aggie community are showing their support for a Texas A&M University student battling adamantinoma, a rare bone cancer that grows in the lower leg and often starts as a lump in the calf or shinbone. Katheryn Cook recently paused her time on...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Robotics team wins 2nd place at Houston BEST competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Robotics team will be competing in the BEST Regional Championship after it recently won second place at the North Houston BEST competition. The student-led program was started by Catherine Blevins and her husband Chris after moving to College Station this past summer...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M choirs to perform combined holiday concert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the choral celebration of the season. All three Texas A&M choirs, Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets, are coming together for a combined concert. Caroline Cordova with Women’s Chorus and Maggie Lipscomb with Century Singers joined News 3 at Noon to share...
fox44news.com
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
College Station ranked No. 15 best college town in the country
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The home of Texas A&M University has been ranked the No. 15 best college town in the United States by a new WalletHub poll released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. In order to rank every college town in the country, WalletHub utilized three specific categories. These...
Comments / 0