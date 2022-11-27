Read full article on original website
Darkstar86
6d ago
You don't have to look far. They have projects that they put right down the street and tons of criminality around those areas.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate armed robbery of West Hartford Family Dollar
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 7:23 last night, West Hartford police responded to the Family Dollar on New Britain Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say two suspects, one of whom had a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of property and money from the employee and business.
darientimes.com
Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say
HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Video Shows Waterbury Bus Stop Arrest Of Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Christopher Francisquini
Dramatic bodycam footage showing the bus stop capture of the 31-year-old Connecticut dad accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter has been released by authorities (scroll for video). Christopher Francisquini, of Naugatuck, is seen calmly standing at a bus stop on Meadow Street in Waterbury, wearing a ski mask...
Eyewitness News
Two 25-year old pedestrians dead after being struck by a car
STAMFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Stamford police said two pedestrians were killed when a 2022 Mercedes struck them. The collision occurred Saturday morning around 2 A.M. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street. Two 25-year old Stamford residents walked westbound across Washington Boulevard. Police said the pedestrians were believed...
Eyewitness News
Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
Eyewitness News
Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Thursday, December 1, Fairfield police say they were made aware from school officials at Tomlinson Middle School of concerning TikTok videos being circulated among students. An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.
Bridgeport man's thumb bitten off during road rage incident
A road rage incident in Bridgeport has left a man with a gruesome injury.
Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
Eyewitness News
A car takes a wrong turn into a Vernon resevoir
VERNON, CT. (WFSB) - According to police, a man was injured after landing in Risley Reservoir in Vernon. This happened Saturday morning at 415 Lake Street just before 12 p.m. Cruisers responded along with a dive team at the scene. Police are still investigating what led up to the accident.
Eyewitness News
AUDIT: State police working dangerous amounts of overtime
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter. Updated: 9 hours ago. “It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It...
New Haven police investigate double stabbing on Grand Avenue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a double stabbing that happened overnight on Wednesday. The stabbing took place on Grande Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street. Police have not released any details regarding what may have caused the incident, who was involved, or the extent of any injuries from the […]
Arrest Made In Death Of Middletown Man Run Over Multiple Times After Parking Lot Fight
Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of running over and killing another man in Central Jersey. Marvin Tyler, 32, of Sayreville, has been charged in connection with the death of Jason Freeman, 36, which occurred earlier this week in Old Bridge, authorities said on Friday, Dec. 2. Freeman was killed...
Pedestrian struck by school bus in Norwich is in critical condition: police
A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a school bus in Norwich Friday morning.
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound...
2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 hurt in overnight Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot overnight on Main St. in Hartford, according to police. At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Friday, public safety dispatchers said they received notification from their ShotSpotter detection system that a shooting took place in the area of 3281 Main St. The area is...
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
