Last chance to earn 80,000 bonus points with the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card
The Chase Sapphire Reserve is great for travel and dining purchases, but it also comes with a slew of luxury high-end travel benefits, and enough credits to offset much of the card's pricey annual fee.
Hawaiian Airlines Black Friday deal: $119 one-ways to Hawaii
It's a great opportunity to get to the islands cheap
How your checked bag gets to your destination and why some get lost, according to a ramp agent for a major airline
4.5 million Americans are expected to fly this week for Thanksgiving. "Tonight is definitely our heavy night ... We've just got to power through it," an LAX ramp agent said.
Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line
(CNN) — Customers who need flight information or want to make changes to travel plans can no longer call Frontier Airlines and speak to an agent, the company confirmed to CNN Saturday. Starting last week, the ultra low-cost airline said it has transitioned to fully digital communications. Customers seeking...
How Easy Are Free Flight Upgrades To Get? Experts Explain
First-class tickets can get really pricey -- especially as flight prices overall have increased. But you may be able to travel hack your way to a free upgrade if you do some strategic planning. While...
Delta Sky Club Access Becomes More Costly and Restrictive in 2023
Delta Sky Clubs are airport lounges which are operated by Delta Air Lines — and they have recently experienced overcrowding to the point where queues of people snake outside of Sky Clubs and wait as long as 30 minutes simply to gain access to what is considered to be an oasis that is a respite from the cacophony of crowded gates at the airport…
Jalopnik
Luxury Car Resale Values Dropping Almost As Hard As Crypto Values
The bankruptcy filing of crypto firm FTX has sent shockwaves through the markets. The digital currency’s value is falling hard, personal net worths are also taking a dive. It’s even more apparent when it comes to luxury cars on the market. Crypto investors are selling their luxury cars like hotcakes and it could be affecting the resale value of the market, reports the New York Post.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Iberia’s new revenue-based Avios earning scheme goes live… and it is a HOT MESS
Iberia’s new revenue-based earning scheme has gone live. And whilst it looks simple at the headline level, it’s a little more complex in the real world. Let us start at the beginning. In theory, it sounds passable with earnings starting from €1 = 5 Avios, depending on your status level.
First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday
First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
FodorsTravel
Is There a ‘Right Time’ for Booking a Hotel Room to Get the Best Rate? (Short Answer: Yes)
Just like with flights, booking a hotel at the "right time" might help you save big on accommodations. Many travelers have experienced the frustration of booking a hotel at a rate that they feel is reasonable, only to see a lower rate advertised by the same hotel—for the same dates and room category—after they book.
AMEX Green Card Now Pays For Two CLEAR Memberships
The American Express Green Card was a forgotten member of the charge card line for many years. It’s understandable if you stopped paying attention to it in favor of the flashier Gold or Platinum cards. It’s time to stop sleeping on the AMEX Green card. In fact, this is...
American Airlines Instant Status Pass for Hyatt Elites
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. World of Hyatt Explorist and Globalist members who have linked their World of Hyatt and AAdvantage accounts can now enjoy complimentary AAdvantage status when they register for American Airlines Instant Status Pass by December 28. This is the newest offering as part of the American Airlines and Hyatt partnership.
Earn Up to 5,000 Bonus Points For One Stay 2022 With Choice Privileges
You can earn 5,000 bonus points with one qualifying stay of a minimum of three nights — or you can earn 2,000 bonus points with one qualifying stay of a minimum of two nights — at participating hotel or resort properties which are part of the brand portfolio of Choice Hotels in many locations within the United States through Saturday, December 31, 2022…
NASDAQ
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
CNBC
Delta is making it harder to get into its airport lounges after they were flooded by travelers
Delta is clamping down on access to its airport lounges starting next year. The airline is raising the prices for lounge access memberships and adding other restrictions. Some travelers have encountered long lines to get into clubs. Next year, the airline will increase the prices and requirements to gain access...
We’re Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Again, Maybe For The Last Time
We never planned on getting Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status. I was proud that we weren’t limited by having status and could book whichever hotel was the best for every trip, independent from worrying about losing out on a complimentary breakfast or suite upgrade. Over the years, we ended...
Toyota Wants More Customers To Lease Instead Of Buy New Cars
Toyota is on a mission to find ways to convince US customers to lease their new vehicles instead of buying them, as lease rates are currently about half of what they should be. Why is this a problem for Toyota? Because customers who lease are automatically forced to come back in three or four years to lease another vehicle. Those who buy typically keep their Toyotas for far longer.
ceoworld.biz
The Recipe for Getting Rich
It turns out there is a recipe for getting rich. Even better, it’s straightforward to understand as there are only three ingredients: savings, return and time. Here’s how it works. Savings. You won’t get rich by saving, but you can’t get rich without saving. Your savings are what’s...
Travel Tuesday Deals To Be Had
Experts say now's the time to book travel for any trips you might be planning in the new year.
