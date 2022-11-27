Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’ to Debut on Broadway in 2023
Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the longest-running stage play in the world, is transferring to Broadway. In an announcement Friday marking the show’s 70th anniversary, producers Adam Spiegel and Kevin McCollum revealed plans for a limited engagement of the murder mystery to arrive sometime in 2023. The show originally opened at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in October 1952 after Christie wrote it, under the name Three Blind Mice, as a short BBC radio play commissioned for Queen Mary and broadcast in 1947. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP': New Musical Brings High-energy World of K-pop to BroadwayActors' Equity Members Rally for Better Understudy...
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
John Travolta Is Excited His Sister Finally Got To Be In A Hallmark Movie
John Travolta’s sister Ellen Travolta recently had one of her dreams come true. John confirmed that Ellen will be appearing in a new Hallmark movie called Haul Out the Holly, also starring Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. John shared a sneak peek on his Instagram with a photo from the...
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
Ben Platt Announces Engagement To Noah Galvin: 'He Agreed To Hang Out Forever'
Galvin, who succeeded Platt in the title role of Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen," said he "cried for like 7 hours" after his longtime boyfriend popped the question.
tvinsider.com
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
Nick Holly, Manager and Co-Creator of ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51
Nick Holly, a manager, writer and producer who co-created the ABC comedy series “Sons & Daughters,” died Nov. 21 of cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, N.Y., Holly played lacrosse at Rutgers U., then moved to Hollywood where he got his start in the business in the CAA mailroom. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company Epiphany Alliance. In 2006, he teamed with his client Fred Goss to create the half-hour comedy “Sons & Daughters,” produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. He also managed a slate of writers...
WLKY.com
Holiday movies and specials: Christmas programming schedule for WLKY
WLKY will start airing Christmas movies and specials soon. Among them are favorites like "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." Start planning your watch parties now with this programming schedule provided by CBS:. Friday, Nov. 25. "Frosty The Snowman," 8 p.m. "Frosty Returns," 8:30 p.m. "A Christmas Proposal,"...
Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
TODAY.com
Katherine Heigl talks final season of ‘Firefly Lane’
Emmy-winning actor Katherine Heigl talks about the second and final season of Netflix’s “Firefly Lane” and why the show brought her husband to tears.Nov. 28, 2022.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir
Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
‘The Fabelmans’ Breakout Chloe East Signs With WME
EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Fabelmans breakout Chloe East, in a competitive situation. Loosely inspired by the childhood and teenage years of its director Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans has East sharing the screen with fellow up-and-comer Gabriel LaBelle. The actress portrays Monica Sherwood — the devoutly religious classmate and love interest of LaBelle’s Sammy Fabelman, who stands in for Spielberg himself. Written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans made its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, where it won the coveted People’s Choice Award. The film — also starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and more — opened...
EW.com
See Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise Red and Kitty in That '90s Show teaser
Red and Kitty Forman are embracing the '90s. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as the Point Place elders we loved to watch in That '70s Show with the first teaser trailer for That '90s Show, the sequel series revealed to be coming to Netflix this Jan. 19.
Brideshead Revisited and Coronation Street producer Derek Granger dies aged 101
Brideshead Revisited producer Derek Granger has died at the age of 101.During his TV career, Granger also produced ITV’s long-running soap Coronation Street in its early days from 1961-1962 when he worked at Granada Television, now known as ITV Granada.A statement from his close friends said: “Brideshead Revisited producer Derek Granger has died peacefully at his home at the age of 101.”Born in 1921, Granger previously wrote theatre reviews for the Brighton Evening Argus before moving to the Financial Times to become the paper’s first drama critic at the suggestion of the late veteran actor Laurence Olivier.He later became the...
Collider
'That '90s Show' Trailer: Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Return for a New Era
In October 2021, the internet could barely contain itself when it was announced that Netflix was making a sequel series to the hit sitcom That ‘70s Show, titled That ‘90s Show. Now, with the show almost here, it is time for the internet to go crazy again. Today, Netflix released a teaser trailer, first-look images, and announced the new series will premiere on January 19, 2023.
TV Fanatic
Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Irreverent’ proves there’s more to Colin Donnell than ‘Arrow’ might suggest
Peacock’s Irreverent opens with Mack (Colin Donnell) in a tight spot, running from Chicago gangsters. With millions ticked in a carry-on bag, he sets off as far from civilization as Quantas will carry him, looking to kill 24 hours in peace until Mackenzie Boyd (P.J. Byrne) arrives. After a...
Dick Van Dyke Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts to learn more about the life of award winning actor and singer Dick Van Dyke.
Comments / 0