(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was arrested for OWI 1st Offense and two counts of Child Endangerment following a single-vehicle accident Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says officers were dispatched to an intoxicated driver call, located behind 104 Golfview Estates, at approximately 8:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a black 2015 GMC Sierra K1500. The driver, 42-year-old Simon Fletcher, was arrested. Two witnesses described the vehicle striking a large brick mailbox and a tree, reversing and then driving forward striking a light pole, going through the yard at 105 Golfview Estates and continuing north. The vehicle ran over landscaping, bushes and then struck 108 Golfview Estates. The brick front of the home was damaged, along with their trim and gutters. The vehicle curved around the structures, heading south and came to a stop behind 104 Golfview Estates. Two juveniles were in the vehicle during the incident.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO