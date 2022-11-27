Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teens are facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says they ran away from a stolen car that they were in. On Sunday, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ GO, near 27th and O Streets, on a report of a stolen auto.
WOWT
Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer
Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police find meth, marijuana in search of car and home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two men are behind bars after being found with 114 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of methamphetamine on Monday, Lincoln Police say. Officers were getting ready to search a home near 25th and Lynn Streets about 3:30 p.m., when they saw a man pull up in a vehicle and leave a short time later, according to police.
WOWT
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case
WOWT
Second 13-year-old arrested in shooting that killed other 13-year-old
Second 13-year-old arrested in shooting that killed other 13-year-old
kfornow.com
Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash. Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.
WOWT
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier. “The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago Street. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while she showered. Sunday evening, around 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 20th Street and Park Avenue on a report of a disturbance. LPD...
WOWT
Suspect in Omaha woman’s death appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One suspect in the murder of an Omaha woman appears in court for the first time. Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6. Foster appeared in court Monday and was formally charged with first-degree...
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
UPDATE: OPD arrests second 13-year-old for suspected murder
Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.
KETV.com
Family of 13-year-old murder victim react to new arrests in case
Omaha police arrested two 13-year-old boys for the murder of Lenny Rodriguez. The Ralston eighth-grader was shot back in September. Officers found him near Hanscom Park and later died at a hospital. One of the teenage suspects went to court on Tuesday where prosecutors charged him with murder. But because...
Aquaintances speak about Aldrick Scott who's suspected of kidnapping Omaha woman
Investigators are still searching for 43-year-old Cari Allen who's been missing since Nov. 19. Douglas County has an arrest warrant out for suspect Aldrick Scott.
Glenwood man arrested for OWI and Child Endangerment
(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was arrested for OWI 1st Offense and two counts of Child Endangerment following a single-vehicle accident Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says officers were dispatched to an intoxicated driver call, located behind 104 Golfview Estates, at approximately 8:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a black 2015 GMC Sierra K1500. The driver, 42-year-old Simon Fletcher, was arrested. Two witnesses described the vehicle striking a large brick mailbox and a tree, reversing and then driving forward striking a light pole, going through the yard at 105 Golfview Estates and continuing north. The vehicle ran over landscaping, bushes and then struck 108 Golfview Estates. The brick front of the home was damaged, along with their trim and gutters. The vehicle curved around the structures, heading south and came to a stop behind 104 Golfview Estates. Two juveniles were in the vehicle during the incident.
WOWT
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
KETV.com
Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
kfornow.com
LPD Arrests Three People From Omaha In Catalytic Converter Theft
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–Lincoln Police on Saturday arrested three people from Omaha after they allegedly stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle northeast of 27th and Sheridan Boulevard. Captain Todd Kocian on Monday said they received calls around 10am Saturday from the area of 16th and Otoe about two...
WOWT
Four arrested after high-speed pursuit near Red Oak
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Red Oak, Iowa Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County sheriff’s office reported that the pursuit began about 12:39 a.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and E Avenue, west of Red Oak.
