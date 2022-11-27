ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 18 North Carolina visits No. 10 Indiana after Love's 34-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -6.5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina visits the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers after Caleb Love scored 34 points in North Carolina's 103-101 overtime loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Hoosiers have gone...
Sueing leads No. 25 Ohio State against No. 17 Duke after 33-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State faces the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils...
Elon plays High Point on 3-game road slide

Elon Phoenix (1-6) at High Point Panthers (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Elon will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Phoenix take on High Point. The Panthers are 3-0 in home games. High Point averages 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game. The Phoenix are...
