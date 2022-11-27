Elon Phoenix (1-6) at High Point Panthers (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Elon will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Phoenix take on High Point. The Panthers are 3-0 in home games. High Point averages 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game. The Phoenix are...

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO