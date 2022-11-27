ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to bill Laramie County $407K for Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be seeking $407,777.80 from Laramie County for work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass. The City Council approved the action on Monday as part of its consent agenda. Documents state the total cost for the underpass, which is now complete, as over $1.9 million. The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided $700,000 toward construction, and the city says the county owes the $407,777.80 based on “concept memorandum of understanding meeting held on October 25, 2019.”
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
WYOMING STATE
94.3 The X

How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?

If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?

Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Gas Prices Fall Over 10 Cents in Past Week in Wyoming and Nationally

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.37 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents lower than a month ago and 4.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $2.59 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.21 a gallon.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy