Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on I-80 near Evanston; heavy snow to spread into southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in southwest Wyoming, Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 3:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 from Evanston to Exit 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is seeing slick conditions with snowfall between Utah and Quaely...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
oilcity.news
Ground blizzard warning along I-80 in Wyoming with gusts up to 60 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Ground blizzard warnings are in effect on Tuesday afternoon in areas of southeast Wyoming, including along the Interstate 80 corridor from Laramie to Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. With wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible until 2 p.m. Wednesday, blowing...
Three Impaired Drivers Arrested During Border War Operation In Wyoming
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Thwop!’ Disabled Man Fills Cow Elk Tag With Help From Wyoming Volunteers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Jaumotte can’t wait for his elk meat to get back from the butcher. “It’s gonna be good eating, for sure,” the Bridger, Montana, man told Cowboy State Daily. If it hadn’t been for Cody-based volunteer group Wyoming...
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
You Won’t Find These Unofficial WY Driving Rules On Any Test
There are the "Official Rules" for driving in Wyoming. Then, there are the "Unofficial Rules." Even the cops in Wyoming know that these unofficial rules are in play, but like everybody else, they don't talk about it. If you are a teenage taking the official WYDOT test to get your...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to bill Laramie County $407K for Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be seeking $407,777.80 from Laramie County for work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass. The City Council approved the action on Monday as part of its consent agenda. Documents state the total cost for the underpass, which is now complete, as over $1.9 million. The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided $700,000 toward construction, and the city says the county owes the $407,777.80 based on “concept memorandum of understanding meeting held on October 25, 2019.”
oilcity.news
Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?
Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
Storm Could Hit Cheyenne, Laramie With Over Six Inches of Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne and Laramie could get up to six inches of snow with a winter storm that is expected to hit the area later today. The agency says higher elevations of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains could get up to...
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25 closed from Casper to Douglas due to crashes, winter conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Southbound Interstate 25 is closed to all traffic from Casper to Douglas as of 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to crashes and winter conditions along the interstate. WYDOT lists the estimated reopening time as unknown. While the...
Gas Prices Fall Over 10 Cents in Past Week in Wyoming and Nationally
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.37 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents lower than a month ago and 4.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $2.59 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.21 a gallon.
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
