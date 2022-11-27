Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO