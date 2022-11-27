ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yemassee, SC

WJBF

Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County

UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver rescued after head-on collision in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Last night, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision that trapped a driver inside their vehicle. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash just after 9:00 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road in Burton that had an occupant stuck inside the vehicle. Burton fire crews from […]
BURTON, SC
Grice Connect

Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus

Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.
STATESBORO, GA
counton2.com

Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Beaufort deputies: missing 43 year-old woman found safe

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says previously missing person Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, has been located safe and unharmed. Peterson was last seen Nov. 18 around 7 p.m. walking away from her residence in the Burton area, say deputies. She was reported missing by family...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

One person injured in shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets. According to Savannah Police, a man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police says a suspect has been located. The shooting remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One man injured in shooting on W. 38th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of West 38th Street. According to police, a man has serious injuries as a result of the shooting. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 12/1/2022

11/19/2022 - WALTERBORO: A deputy responded to Sunshine Lane in Colleton County in reference to an assault. 11/19/2022 - RIDGEVILLE: A deputy spoke with the victim on the telephone who said that overnight someone took two large sofas from under the carport at her residence on Honor Lane. 11/19/2022 -...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s man found dead after fleeing from police, driving into Ashley River

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man who drove a stolen vehicle into the Ashley River Friday has been identified. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Say’Von Wright, of Ladson, who was found dead after drowning in the Ashley River. On Friday, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Wando Woods neighborhood around […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Woman found dead in ditch in 1995 in Yemassee identified

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman found dead in a drainage ditch in Yemassee in 1995 has been identified. A deceased woman was found in a roadside drainage ditch off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee on May 24, 1995. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the case after 27 years.
YEMASSEE, SC
wtoc.com

Possible suspect in custody after shooting on Cat Branch Road in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting off Cat Branch Road that occurred Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, a possible suspect has been caught. Details are limited at this time. Please check back for updates.
WSAV News 3

Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez. Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995. Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

