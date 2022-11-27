Read full article on original website
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is […]
Driver rescued after head-on collision in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Last night, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision that trapped a driver inside their vehicle. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash just after 9:00 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road in Burton that had an occupant stuck inside the vehicle. Burton fire crews from […]
Father saves infant, both suffer severe burns in Colleton County mobile home fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An infant and her father suffered severe burn injuries after a mobile home fire Thursday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge around 10:51 p.m. Before crews arrived, the...
Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus
Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.
Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
Beaufort deputies: missing 43 year-old woman found safe
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says previously missing person Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, has been located safe and unharmed. Peterson was last seen Nov. 18 around 7 p.m. walking away from her residence in the Burton area, say deputies. She was reported missing by family...
One person injured in shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets. According to Savannah Police, a man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police says a suspect has been located. The shooting remains under investigation.
One man injured in shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of West 38th Street. According to police, a man has serious injuries as a result of the shooting. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
Man suspected in Hilton Head Island woman’s death dies, deputies say
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say the man suspected of killing a woman whose remains were discovered last month died Thursday afternoon as deputies searched for him. Michael D. Wilson, 66, died Thursday at the Indigo Run home he shared with Brenda Carman. A release from...
CRIME REPORTS: 12/1/2022
11/19/2022 - WALTERBORO: A deputy responded to Sunshine Lane in Colleton County in reference to an assault. 11/19/2022 - RIDGEVILLE: A deputy spoke with the victim on the telephone who said that overnight someone took two large sofas from under the carport at her residence on Honor Lane. 11/19/2022 -...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
Coroner ID’s man found dead after fleeing from police, driving into Ashley River
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man who drove a stolen vehicle into the Ashley River Friday has been identified. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Say’Von Wright, of Ladson, who was found dead after drowning in the Ashley River. On Friday, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Wando Woods neighborhood around […]
Woman found dead in ditch in 1995 in Yemassee identified
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman found dead in a drainage ditch in Yemassee in 1995 has been identified. A deceased woman was found in a roadside drainage ditch off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee on May 24, 1995. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the case after 27 years.
Possible suspect in custody after shooting on Cat Branch Road in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting off Cat Branch Road that occurred Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, a possible suspect has been caught. Details are limited at this time. Please check back for updates.
Police stop leads to gun, drug-trafficking charges for driver in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man Thursday morning after a felony stop led to the recovery of a firearm, 17.3 grams of a marijuana-like substance, and traffic amounts of MDMA. NCPD reported police saw a vehicle driving on Ashley Phosphate Road with no headlights...
15-year-old Warnock campaigner shot through door by homeowner, deputies say
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he shot a teen campaigning for the upcoming run-off election Thursday night. Savannah police said the 15-year-old was at a residence on Hartridge Street where he was campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday. Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August. The sheriff’s office says they were...
Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez. Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995. Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.
