Read full article on original website
Related
Officials name woman found dead in Washington Park early Sunday
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman found dead on Sunday morning in Washington Park has been identified as Margaret M. Stewart, 59. Police are now trying to figure out the cause of death. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. told 5 On Your Side Stewart was found dead...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fight between residents of CILA home in rural Salem sends one to hospital for treatment
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a CILA home in the 3300 block of Selmaville Road southwest of Salem Sunday night to a report of a fight between two residents. A 25-year-old man who was kicked in the chest was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment....
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Reports Block Of North Buchanan Street Between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue Is Closed Tuesday
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville issued a North Buchanan Street work update Tuesday afternoon: The block of North Buchanan Street between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue is closed today (Tuesday, November 29) while the road is patched at the East Vandalia intersection, the city said. "It is expected...
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 38-year-old Erica Taylor of South Ruth in Irvington for obstructing ID, obstructing justice, and forgery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 21-year-old Zaccheus Dabney of Centralia for aggravated DUI/no driver’s license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Firemen called out twice to Taco Bell
The Salem Fire Protection District was called out twice to the Taco Bell Restaurant on West Main Street this weekend. The first call was Saturday afternoon when employees smelled an electrical odor. Firemen checked the building without finding anything except a breaker in the fuse box that was warm. It was turned off as a precaution.
edglentoday.com
Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council agrees to accept donation of new downtown Christmas decorations
The Centralia City Council has agreed to accept Christmas decorations valued at $29,000 and be responsible for their installation each Christmas Season. The displays are enough for 36 poles and for a Christmas Tree to be placed at the Broadway and Locust Street intersection that used to be an annual tradition.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council honors K9 Bert and his handler Cameron Ward on Bert’s retirement
The Centralia City Council Monday night honored K9 Bert and his handler Cameron Ward on nearly eight years of service. Bert was retired earlier this month due to some developing health problems. Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke provided a history of Bert’s accomplishments before presenting a plaque to Ward and...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/03 – Sandra Kay Turner
Sandra Kay Turner, 68, of O’Fallon, Illinois formerly of Salem passed away at her home in the care of her family, on November 24, 2022. Born August 28, 1954, in Belleville, she was the daughter of Adolph W. “Lefty” and Elnora “Shorty” (Woodside) Schambon. Visiting...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County storm warning committee to recommend phone e-mail alerting system
The Marion County storm warning committee will recommend to the full county board at its December 13th meeting they enter into a three year contract agreement for a phone and e-mail alerting system that would be available for all county residents. The committee unanimously approved the recommendation after receiving a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia issues boil order for portion of Rexford Street
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued on Rexford from Maple to Lincoln in Centralia. Please contact the Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
wsiu.org
SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals
Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/30 – Tracy Lynn Slater
Tracy Lynn Slater, 50, of West Frankfurt, Illinois, formerly of Salem passed away on November 25, 2022, at Westside Rehabilitation Care Center in West Frankfurt. Born August 10, 1972, in Centralia, IL, she was the daughter of Dennis R. and Joan (Cripps) Slater. The family invites you to gather with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigating home invasion in Odin
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion in Odin. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home in the 300 block of Perkins Street when a resident reported a man showed up at his home and punched him in the face. The alleged victim reported he received a gash to his head but refused EMS treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council to be asked to give custody of retiring canine ‘Bert’ to his handler
The Centralia City Council Monday night will be asked to turn over ownership and custody of the retiring canine ‘Bert’ to his handler. Officer Cameron Ward has worked the streets with Bert for the past eight years. The resolution also notes the Mayor and City Council recognize that Bert has provided the citizens and residents of Centralia an invaluable service by assisting officers in the apprehension of suspects in investigations and assisting in locating missing persons.
edglentoday.com
ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties
COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt Vernon Shootout Schedule For Saturday
The full schedule is out for the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Series Saturday at Mt Vernon High School. The day begins at 11:30 with Alton and Mt Vernon girls playing followed by Peoria and O’Fallon girls at 1. Then at 2:30 the boys games begin with Lift for Life against Antioch Community followed at 4 by Belleville East and Normal Community. Following Salem and Mt Vernon at 5:30 will be the finale featuring Cardinal Ritter and O’Fallon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Public Works Bird Banging this week
The City of Centralia Public Works Department has announced they will be “Bird Banging” in the evenings all this week on the Southeast side of town. Do not be alarmed if you hear several loud bangs in succession. This is a common practice to scare birds away from particular areas.
Comments / 0