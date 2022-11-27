Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.

MULBERRY GROVE, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO