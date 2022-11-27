ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash

Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022

Wamac Police arrested 38-year-old Erica Taylor of South Ruth in Irvington for obstructing ID, obstructing justice, and forgery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 21-year-old Zaccheus Dabney of Centralia for aggravated DUI/no driver’s license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
IRVINGTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Firemen called out twice to Taco Bell

The Salem Fire Protection District was called out twice to the Taco Bell Restaurant on West Main Street this weekend. The first call was Saturday afternoon when employees smelled an electrical odor. Firemen checked the building without finding anything except a breaker in the fuse box that was warm. It was turned off as a precaution.
SALEM, IL
edglentoday.com

Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/03 – Sandra Kay Turner

Sandra Kay Turner, 68, of O’Fallon, Illinois formerly of Salem passed away at her home in the care of her family, on November 24, 2022. Born August 28, 1954, in Belleville, she was the daughter of Adolph W. “Lefty” and Elnora “Shorty” (Woodside) Schambon. Visiting...
O'FALLON, IL
wsiu.org

SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals

Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/30 – Tracy Lynn Slater

Tracy Lynn Slater, 50, of West Frankfurt, Illinois, formerly of Salem passed away on November 25, 2022, at Westside Rehabilitation Care Center in West Frankfurt. Born August 10, 1972, in Centralia, IL, she was the daughter of Dennis R. and Joan (Cripps) Slater. The family invites you to gather with...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigating home invasion in Odin

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion in Odin. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home in the 300 block of Perkins Street when a resident reported a man showed up at his home and punched him in the face. The alleged victim reported he received a gash to his head but refused EMS treatment.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia City Council to be asked to give custody of retiring canine ‘Bert’ to his handler

The Centralia City Council Monday night will be asked to turn over ownership and custody of the retiring canine ‘Bert’ to his handler. Officer Cameron Ward has worked the streets with Bert for the past eight years. The resolution also notes the Mayor and City Council recognize that Bert has provided the citizens and residents of Centralia an invaluable service by assisting officers in the apprehension of suspects in investigations and assisting in locating missing persons.
CENTRALIA, IL
edglentoday.com

ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Mt Vernon Shootout Schedule For Saturday

The full schedule is out for the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Series Saturday at Mt Vernon High School. The day begins at 11:30 with Alton and Mt Vernon girls playing followed by Peoria and O’Fallon girls at 1. Then at 2:30 the boys games begin with Lift for Life against Antioch Community followed at 4 by Belleville East and Normal Community. Following Salem and Mt Vernon at 5:30 will be the finale featuring Cardinal Ritter and O’Fallon.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Public Works Bird Banging this week

The City of Centralia Public Works Department has announced they will be “Bird Banging” in the evenings all this week on the Southeast side of town. Do not be alarmed if you hear several loud bangs in succession. This is a common practice to scare birds away from particular areas.
CENTRALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy