Sikeston, MO

KFVS12

Hundreds line up in Downtown Cape Girardeau for Parade of Lights

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mo. Governor's Mansion Christmas tree to arrive Monday

MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Christmas season in full swing at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Crash closes portion of busy road in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is closed because of a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets will be closed until further notice because of a crash with injuries. No other information is being...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Salvation Army looking for volunteers for Red Kettle campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Ill.

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Earlier in November we told you about two alpacas and their owners being rescued from a stalled elevator. Since that report, the owners of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch say business has been better than ever. We caught up with them on Sunday, November 27 as crowds...
MAKANDA, IL
KFVS12

Mayfield Fire Dept. celebrates $50K in grants on Giving Tuesday

MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

United Way of SEMO looking for help with bus stop benches

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local organization is looking for a little help from the community to accommodate those who use transportation service in Cape Girardeau. United Way of Southeast Missouri is asking for some donations on this Giving Tuesday to build five benches to be stationed at CTA stops throughout the city.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name

SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74. Medical responders arrived at the scene. The individual succumed to their injuries. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Nativity scene event returns 3 years later after COVID, church fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau church is returning their nativity event after setbacks in previous years. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are bringing back hundreds of nativities from around the world for people to walk through and view at their temporary location later this week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking

PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)

Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Police: Gunfire leads to chase, investigation

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police said the sound of gunfire led to a chase early Thanksgiving morning. Officers on patrol reported hearing multiple gunshots possibly coming from the Easthaven area shortly before 1:45 a.m. As they responded, the officers said they say two vehicles leaving the area at a...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO

