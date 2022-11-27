Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Hundreds line up in Downtown Cape Girardeau for Parade of Lights
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Heartland artists and businesses collaborating for 35th Cape Light Fest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The wet weather will delay the start of a holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Light Fest at Cape County Park is now set to start this Friday with the Art Council of Southeast Missouri taking charge of the annual display. The woman leading that...
KFVS12
Mo. Governor's Mansion Christmas tree to arrive Monday
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Christmas season in full swing at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Crash closes portion of busy road in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is closed because of a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. According to police, Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets will be closed until further notice because of a crash with injuries. No other information is being...
KFVS12
Salvation Army looking for volunteers for Red Kettle campaign
The Mayfield Fire Department received $49,983 from Firehouse Subs to replace 18 sets of PPE destroyed by last year's devastating tornado. Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Small business owners in Marion, Ill. are hoping...
KFVS12
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Ill.
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Earlier in November we told you about two alpacas and their owners being rescued from a stalled elevator. Since that report, the owners of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch say business has been better than ever. We caught up with them on Sunday, November 27 as crowds...
KFVS12
Mayfield Fire Dept. celebrates $50K in grants on Giving Tuesday
Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. International SEMO students share food from their homeland. Fire chief: one injured in explosion at Murray State University. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Fire chief: one injured in explosion at Murray State University. Salvation Army looking for volunteers for Red...
KFVS12
United Way of SEMO looking for help with bus stop benches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local organization is looking for a little help from the community to accommodate those who use transportation service in Cape Girardeau. United Way of Southeast Missouri is asking for some donations on this Giving Tuesday to build five benches to be stationed at CTA stops throughout the city.
KFVS12
Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County early Wednesday morning. IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the...
KFVS12
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in...
KFVS12
Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas season in full swing at Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Christmas...
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74. Medical responders arrived at the scene. The individual succumed to their injuries. The...
kbsi23.com
1 dead after struck by vehicles at South Sprigg and Hwy. 74 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Emergency crews are on the scene and one person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle at South Sprigg and U.S. Hwy. 74 in South Cape Girardeau. The intersection has been shut down, and police are asking drivers to access alternate routes.
KFVS12
Nativity scene event returns 3 years later after COVID, church fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau church is returning their nativity event after setbacks in previous years. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are bringing back hundreds of nativities from around the world for people to walk through and view at their temporary location later this week.
KFVS12
Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Celebrating Christmas with...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. The anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado is approaching. Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas...
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
KFVS12
Police: Gunfire leads to chase, investigation
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police said the sound of gunfire led to a chase early Thanksgiving morning. Officers on patrol reported hearing multiple gunshots possibly coming from the Easthaven area shortly before 1:45 a.m. As they responded, the officers said they say two vehicles leaving the area at a...
Comments / 0