A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Surprise! Becky G Visits South San Francisco Bakery
Employees at a South San Francisco Mexican bakery got a big surprise Monday when, without prior notice, well-known singer Becky G walked through the door. It all happened in the Las Hijas del Gallo business where the singer, accompanied by her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas, bought coffee and pan dulce.
NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Health Commissioners Recommend Decriminalization of Use of Hallucinogens
Berkeley is one step closer to legalizing LSD after city health commissioners voted unanimously to recommend to the city council decriminalize the use of hallucinogens. If the city council approves the proposal, Berkeley will become the first city in the country to have such an ordinance. That same measure includes...
NBC Bay Area
Vigil in San Francisco Marks 44th Anniversary of Milk-Moscone Killing
Sunday marks 44 years since a pivotal and tragic event in San Francisco history: the assassination of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk inside San Francisco City Hall. The two were shot and killed by former supervisor Dan White on Nov. 27, 1978. Milk became one of the country's first openly gay elected officials when he won a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Try to Make it in the Bay by Downsizing, Opting for Smaller Condos
There’s another hurdle for those trying to make it in the Bay long term. More people who find they’re priced out of buying a house in Silicon Valley are now downsizing, opting for a smaller condo instead. That’s not saying that condos are cheap, especially those in South...
NBC Bay Area
Long Lines at Bay Area Airports for Post-Thanksgiving Travel
The rough trip home for tens of thousands of travelers continued Sunday night. More than 2,500 flights into or out of U.S. airports were delayed Sunday and several dozen flights were canceled. The mess was caused by severe weather in parts of the country, including strong winds, rain and snow.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Will Allow Police to Use Robots With Lethal Force Option
Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. The vote was 8-3, with the majority agreeing to grant...
NBC Bay Area
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Due to Appear in Federal Court
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last month was due in federal court Wednesday. David Depape, who has been charged in a home invasion assault on Paul Pelosi, was expected to appear in a San Francisco court for a status hearing, mainly for the attorneys from both sides to check in with the judge and give pretrial updates.
NBC Bay Area
Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood
A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood. “It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”
NBC Bay Area
This Napa Valley Town Is Twinkling With Cheerful Holiday Happenings
SEEKING SPARKLE? Glittery goodness can be gaped at wherever there is tinsel, glass ornaments, or strings of small lights, it's true. But in wine country, sparkling sights are a year-round pleasure, thanks to sparkling bottles of wine, flutes filled with a sparkly libation, and the sparkling air, which truly seems to be golden on certain sunshiny afternoons. So when you pair this spark-tastic spirit with a multi-day holiday observance, and you set it in one of Napa Valley's most handsome hamlets, you've got a celebration that has a surfeit of sparkle-a-tude. And come the holidays, we're ready for a surfeit of the most pleasurable things, many of which are now holding Christmassy court in Yountville.
NBC Bay Area
BART's San Jose Extension May Force Several Downtown Businesses to Relocate
Several downtown businesses may be forced to relocate due to BART's plan to extend service to San Jose. The Valley Transportation Authority, which is in charge of the phase to extend BART service into the Silicon Valley, wants to purchase downtown San Jose buildings housing several businesses to complete the project. Owners of the properties are refusing to sell, leaving VTA to consider beginning the eminent domain process.
NBC Bay Area
Concord Nursing Home Settles Over Allegations of ‘Grossly' Substandard Care
A business that operated a Concord nursing home has settled for $2.3 million with the Department of Justice over allegations that it submitted false medical billing claims and offered "grossly" substandard nursing home services, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced on Tuesday. Tranquility Incorporated did business in Concord as the...
NBC Bay Area
Charity Donations Help Bay Area Family Fulfill Dream Family Trip
Giving Tuesday is underway and giving people a chance to give back to charities. Some Bay Area charities, including the Make-a-Wish foundation, said they need the donations now more than ever. The foundation allowed a kid in Pacifica to make her wish come true; go on a family trip to...
NBC Bay Area
Several Warming Centers Open Amid Cold Weather in Santa Clara County
Several warming centers will be open through Sunday in Santa Clara County, where temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s overnight through the weekend. The county has seven warming centers set up in the Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and Woodland library branches. They will be open during the day and early evening hours, which vary by location, according to an announcement Monday from the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management.
NBC Bay Area
Concerns Grow Over Vacant San Jose City Council Seats
San Jose will soon have Matt Mahan as their new mayor after he won the most votes in the recent election. However, questions remain as to who will fill his council seat once he leaves, as well as a second seat that will be vacant now that Sylvia Arenas was elected a county supervisor.
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Historic Victorian Home in San Jose
San Jose firefighters Tuesday night contained a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a vacant historic Victorian home, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire that had engulfed the two-story house in the 1100 block of Ranchero Way in West San Jose, fire officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Sidewalk in Popular Santa Cruz Street Collapses, Poses Safety Issue
A popular sidewalk on the coast has fallen into the sea and locals say it isn't the first time. West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular walking area for locals and visitors. But on Friday, the sidewalk caved in. Police closed the sidewalk, but now walkers are on...
NBC Bay Area
New Gun Ordinance in Redwood City Has Some Planning to Take Legal Action
The debate over gun rights is now shining its spotlight on Redwood City. The city council on Monday night approved the extension of a ban on gun shops in that city -- it’s a move that has some groups considering legal action. Public input was decidedly in favor of...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Mural Honors U.S. Soccer Legend Briana Scurry
The World Cup is well underway. But it’s not just the games that’s catching people’s attention at The Athletic Club of Oakland. Muralist Timothy B. poured his art outside on the club’s walls. Since the start of the World Cup, he’s been adding to his vision of the Briana Scurry mural.
NBC Bay Area
Transportation Officials Look at Ways to Tackle Bay Area Traffic
Local transportation officials are looking into ways to deal with hectic Bay Area traffic. However, some commuters are against the options in place. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission will hold a webinar Tuesday night to discuss how to achieve smoother rides and clear congestion on the roads. MTC officials said they...
