NBC Bay Area

Surprise! Becky G Visits South San Francisco Bakery

Employees at a South San Francisco Mexican bakery got a big surprise Monday when, without prior notice, well-known singer Becky G walked through the door. It all happened in the Las Hijas del Gallo business where the singer, accompanied by her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas, bought coffee and pan dulce.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vigil in San Francisco Marks 44th Anniversary of Milk-Moscone Killing

Sunday marks 44 years since a pivotal and tragic event in San Francisco history: the assassination of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk inside San Francisco City Hall. The two were shot and killed by former supervisor Dan White on Nov. 27, 1978. Milk became one of the country's first openly gay elected officials when he won a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Long Lines at Bay Area Airports for Post-Thanksgiving Travel

The rough trip home for tens of thousands of travelers continued Sunday night. More than 2,500 flights into or out of U.S. airports were delayed Sunday and several dozen flights were canceled. The mess was caused by severe weather in parts of the country, including strong winds, rain and snow.
OREGON STATE
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Will Allow Police to Use Robots With Lethal Force Option

Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. The vote was 8-3, with the majority agreeing to grant...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime

Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Due to Appear in Federal Court

The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last month was due in federal court Wednesday. David Depape, who has been charged in a home invasion assault on Paul Pelosi, was expected to appear in a San Francisco court for a status hearing, mainly for the attorneys from both sides to check in with the judge and give pretrial updates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood

A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood. “It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

This Napa Valley Town Is Twinkling With Cheerful Holiday Happenings

SEEKING SPARKLE? Glittery goodness can be gaped at wherever there is tinsel, glass ornaments, or strings of small lights, it's true. But in wine country, sparkling sights are a year-round pleasure, thanks to sparkling bottles of wine, flutes filled with a sparkly libation, and the sparkling air, which truly seems to be golden on certain sunshiny afternoons. So when you pair this spark-tastic spirit with a multi-day holiday observance, and you set it in one of Napa Valley's most handsome hamlets, you've got a celebration that has a surfeit of sparkle-a-tude. And come the holidays, we're ready for a surfeit of the most pleasurable things, many of which are now holding Christmassy court in Yountville.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

BART's San Jose Extension May Force Several Downtown Businesses to Relocate

Several downtown businesses may be forced to relocate due to BART's plan to extend service to San Jose. The Valley Transportation Authority, which is in charge of the phase to extend BART service into the Silicon Valley, wants to purchase downtown San Jose buildings housing several businesses to complete the project. Owners of the properties are refusing to sell, leaving VTA to consider beginning the eminent domain process.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Concord Nursing Home Settles Over Allegations of ‘Grossly' Substandard Care

A business that operated a Concord nursing home has settled for $2.3 million with the Department of Justice over allegations that it submitted false medical billing claims and offered "grossly" substandard nursing home services, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced on Tuesday. Tranquility Incorporated did business in Concord as the...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Charity Donations Help Bay Area Family Fulfill Dream Family Trip

Giving Tuesday is underway and giving people a chance to give back to charities. Some Bay Area charities, including the Make-a-Wish foundation, said they need the donations now more than ever. The foundation allowed a kid in Pacifica to make her wish come true; go on a family trip to...
HAWAII STATE
NBC Bay Area

Several Warming Centers Open Amid Cold Weather in Santa Clara County

Several warming centers will be open through Sunday in Santa Clara County, where temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s overnight through the weekend. The county has seven warming centers set up in the Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and Woodland library branches. They will be open during the day and early evening hours, which vary by location, according to an announcement Monday from the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Concerns Grow Over Vacant San Jose City Council Seats

San Jose will soon have Matt Mahan as their new mayor after he won the most votes in the recent election. However, questions remain as to who will fill his council seat once he leaves, as well as a second seat that will be vacant now that Sylvia Arenas was elected a county supervisor.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Destroys Vacant Historic Victorian Home in San Jose

San Jose firefighters Tuesday night contained a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a vacant historic Victorian home, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded at about 9:15 p.m. to reports of a fire that had engulfed the two-story house in the 1100 block of Ranchero Way in West San Jose, fire officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Mural Honors U.S. Soccer Legend Briana Scurry

The World Cup is well underway. But it’s not just the games that’s catching people’s attention at The Athletic Club of Oakland. Muralist Timothy B. poured his art outside on the club’s walls. Since the start of the World Cup, he’s been adding to his vision of the Briana Scurry mural.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Transportation Officials Look at Ways to Tackle Bay Area Traffic

Local transportation officials are looking into ways to deal with hectic Bay Area traffic. However, some commuters are against the options in place. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission will hold a webinar Tuesday night to discuss how to achieve smoother rides and clear congestion on the roads. MTC officials said they...

