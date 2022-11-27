Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
livingetc.com
The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
livingetc.com
This enormous 86-inch LG TV is less than $1,000 right now - but it might not be for long
You might think that a big-screen TV like this 86-inch 4K LED TV from LG might fall well outside of your budget, but Best Buy has knocked the asking price right down to $999.99 - meaning you can supersize your home entertainment system for less than $1,000 if you act quickly. We don't know how long this deal will last.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Walmart Black Friday sale LIVE: $149 Apple Watch, $148 50-inch 4K TV and more
Walmart Black Friday deals are now underway. Here are the best sales on TVs, toys, appliances, smartphones, and more.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
CNET
This Discounted 50-Inch 4K Fire TV Includes a $50 Credit for a Future Amazon Purchase
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're looking to upgrade to a 4K TV and missed out on some of the major deals happening between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't fret. There are still some great offers to take advantage of at various retailers, including Amazon. Right now you can score a 50-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K smart Fire TV for just $340. While that is technically $40 more than we saw this same TV go for during the aforementioned holiday sales, Amazon has sweetened the deal by offering a $50 credit free with purchase. Just be sure to use promo code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout. That means you technically save $10 more overall, which is a solid deal if you're an avid Amazon shopper. This offer is available now through Dec. 18 while supplies last.
CBS News
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on picture frame TVs: Samsung's 'The Frame' and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday weekend is coming to a close. But there are still plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals...
The Apple Watch SE is $20 off during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
To close out Walmart's Deals for Days savings event, the retailer is marking down this fan-favorite smartwatch.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
CNET
Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong Heading Into Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is coming tomorrow, but Walmart's best Black Friday sales are still up for grabs. You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys with best-ever prices sticking around through the weekend. We're continuing to round up the best deals still available below.
These are the best Apple Cyber Monday deals still available
You can still snag some Apple devices at their lowest prices ever on Amazon.
Save $300 on the eufy RoboVac during Walmart's Cyber Monday
The robot vacuum cleaner typically retails for $499, but you can snag one for $199 while the deal is live.
The newest Apple MacBook Pro is $150 off today on Amazon
Cyber Monday has arrived early at Amazon with deals on new MacBook laptops.
Get a year of Microsoft 365 and a $50 Amazon gift card for under $100
This deal brings down the price of an annual subscription to just $15 per person.
