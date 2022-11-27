ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're looking to upgrade to a 4K TV and missed out on some of the major deals happening between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't fret. There are still some great offers to take advantage of at various retailers, including Amazon. Right now you can score a 50-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K smart Fire TV for just $340. While that is technically $40 more than we saw this same TV go for during the aforementioned holiday sales, Amazon has sweetened the deal by offering a $50 credit free with purchase. Just be sure to use promo code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout. That means you technically save $10 more overall, which is a solid deal if you're an avid Amazon shopper. This offer is available now through Dec. 18 while supplies last.
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
Cyber Monday is coming tomorrow, but Walmart's best Black Friday sales are still up for grabs. You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys with best-ever prices sticking around through the weekend. We're continuing to round up the best deals still available below.
