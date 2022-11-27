Read full article on original website
An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
Erin Andrews was on the call for Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Rams. Kansas City topped Los Angeles, though Patrick Mahomes didn't have his best game. He was brutally honest with Andrews following the game. "We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw...
Seattle’s division rival, the Los Angeles Rams are in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for a Week 12 showdown. However, coming away with a win might not be among their top priorities at the moment. A potentially scary scene unfolded on the sideline as head coach Sean...
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
Sean McVay probably encourages his players to hit someone every game, but McVay took a hit of his own Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles Rams tight end Roger Carter put on his helmet and headed toward the field, but on his way he didn’t see his head coach and McVay got a face full of helmet and shoulder pads. He definitely was in some pain, but he seemed to shake it off pretty easily.
When we look back upon the Denver Broncos’ 2022 campaign, almost all of the attention and focus will center around the disappointment of Russell Wilson’s offense. After all, through 11 games, the aging quarterback is on an approximate pace to finish with fewer touchdown passes than restrooms in his Denver area mansion.
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
