Ranking Every Timothee Chalamet Performance From Best To Worst
23. Hostiles (2017) — Pvt. Philippe DeJardin
22. Loving Leah (2009) — Young Jake Lever
21. Men, Women & Children (2014) — Danny Vance
20. Law & Order (2009) — Eric Foley
19. Love the Coopers (2015) — Charlie Cooper
18. Worst Friends (2014) — Young Sam
17. Interstellar (2014) — Young Tom Cooper
16. Royal Pains (2012) — Luke
15. The Adderall Diaries (2015) — Teenage Stephen Elliott
14. The King (2019) — King Henry V
13. One and Two (2015) — Zac
12. Hot Summer Nights (2018) — Daniel Middleton
11. Homeland (2012) — Finn Walden
10. The French Dispatch (2021) — Zeffirelli B.
9. Lady Bird (2017) — Kyle Scheible
8. A Rainy Day in New York (2019) — Gatsby Welles
7. Don't Look Up (2021) — Yule
6. Bones and All (2022) — Lee
5. Dune (2021) — Paul Atreides
4. Miss Stevens (2016) — Billy Mitman
3. Beautiful Boy (2018) — Nic Sheff
2. Little Women (2019) — Theodore "Laurie" Laurence
1. Call Me By Your Name (2017) — Elio Perlman
