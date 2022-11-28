Ranking Every Timothee Chalamet Performance From Best To Worst

Timothee Chalamet. Timmy to close friends (which I obviously am). Oscar-nominated crying boy . Red carpet fashionista . Mr. Tumnus cosplayer . While only 26 years old (for just another month), the actor has racked up an incredible set of accomplishments, not to mention, millions of adoring fans the world over. He's worked with acclaimed directors like Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Luca Guadagnino, and Wes Anderson. He's played iconic book characters in Little Women , Call Me By Your Name , and Dune . And he even played a corpse on Law & Order (you're not a real actor if you haven't). The boy is clearly on his way to greatness and next year he'll be back in theaters with Dune: Part Two and Wonka (which has been much discussed already on the internet).

While Chalamet was in three films last year, his 2022 has been fairly quiet with only Bones & All , his young adult cannibalism love story, making it to theaters over the next week or so depending on where you live. I can say from attending the New York premiere, where several people threw up and/or passed out, that it is a DOOZY of a film. And it was while I was watching him ingest an arm that I thought, "Why not rank all of Timmy's performances?"

A few ground rules before we get eaten, whoops, I mean started: we're ranking both film and television performances. Cameos and bit roles are included, but his appearances in documentaries and as himself are not. Also, it should be noted that this ranking is based SOLELY on his performances and NOT the project as a whole. So, unfortunately, Matthew McConaughey's crying in Interstellar does not factor into this ranking, but thankfully, neither do the bad seasons of Homeland .

So, let's get this ranking started so I can get back to listening to the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack .