Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Click2Houston.com
Commissioners approve new agreement between city, Harris County over responsibilities at NRG Park after deadly Astroworld Festival
HOUSTON – Harris County commissioners voted to approve the new potential agreement between Harris County and the City of Houston over their responsibilities at NRG Park. The consensus comes a little more than a year after 10 people lost their lives because of a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021.
fox26houston.com
How does a city as large as Houston suffer such a water plant issue?
HOUSTON - Houston's boil water advisory has been lifted and not a moment too soon for the more than 2 million residents affected. PREVIOUS: Houston boil water notice lifted after testing. So many people are asking how is it possible for a city as large as Houston to have two...
Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
City lifts boil water notice almost 40 hours following outage at water purification plant
The generator system that taxpayers paid $56 million for never kicked in after officials say two transformers failed at a city water purification plant.
fox26houston.com
Houston boil water notice lifted
A boil water notice for the City of Houston has been lifted. Officials say water quality testing confirmed the tap water is safe to drink.
fox26houston.com
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
cw39.com
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
Multiple Houston area schools to remain closed for second day as city is under boil notice
As the city closely monitors the order, multiple schools have made the decision to remain closed for a second day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage; City of Bellaire has since rescinded order
HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice, city officials announced Monday night. The notice was issued Sunday night after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., according to Houston Public Works.
Houston boil water: Put your address in and see if you're affected, plus how to get alerted when it's lifted
HOUSTON — Since the boil water notice was put into effect Sunday night, many of you have been contacting us, asking if your house is in the boil water notice area. The previous site that was given by the city was apparently having trouble handling the traffic being sent its way.
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
fox26houston.com
Missing man Delano Burkes' body found in Port of Houston, family confirms
HOUSTON - The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn. BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar. According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port...
cw39.com
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
Houston water tester: We were told to skip, falsify water samples
You're told that the water that you drink has been tested and is safe. But an ABC13 investigation uncovered allegations of a plan to get around state testing for chlorine in certain parts of Houston -- chlorine that is needed to kill bacteria in water pipes.
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
fox26houston.com
Houston Boil Notice: Residents scramble to buy bottled water
HOUSTON - With the boil water notice in Houston remaining in effect until further notice, people spent Monday flocking to stores to grab bottled water. Businesses in Houston are limiting customers to two cases of water on Monday. Kroger, for example, says their stores have activated their emergency plan, one that’s typically used during natural disasters.
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
cw39.com
Man shot in hand in possible robbery in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was shot in his hands during a possible robbery Monday night in north Houston. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Golden Pass, near Veterans Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. The man was taken...
