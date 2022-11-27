ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Commissioners approve new agreement between city, Harris County over responsibilities at NRG Park after deadly Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON – Harris County commissioners voted to approve the new potential agreement between Harris County and the City of Houston over their responsibilities at NRG Park. The consensus comes a little more than a year after 10 people lost their lives because of a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How does a city as large as Houston suffer such a water plant issue?

HOUSTON - Houston's boil water advisory has been lifted and not a moment too soon for the more than 2 million residents affected. PREVIOUS: Houston boil water notice lifted after testing. So many people are asking how is it possible for a city as large as Houston to have two...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston boil water notice lifted

A boil water notice for the City of Houston has been lifted. Officials say water quality testing confirmed the tap water is safe to drink.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage; City of Bellaire has since rescinded order

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice, city officials announced Monday night. The notice was issued Sunday night after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., according to Houston Public Works.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Boil Notice: Residents scramble to buy bottled water

HOUSTON - With the boil water notice in Houston remaining in effect until further notice, people spent Monday flocking to stores to grab bottled water. Businesses in Houston are limiting customers to two cases of water on Monday. Kroger, for example, says their stores have activated their emergency plan, one that’s typically used during natural disasters.
HOUSTON, TX

