Nashville, TN

numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
Kearney Hub

The first 30 days: Matt Rhule's to-do list in first month at Nebraska

Even in the offseason, there’s no time for a college football coach to rest. And for Nebraska’s new head football coach, Matt Rhule, there’s no time for an adjustment period either. Nebraska’s 2023 roster will be built in the next 30-45 days — and the clock has already started ticking.
LINCOLN, NE
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
Portsmouth Times

Bengals back in playoff form

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Before Sunday’s game, I noticed a post CBS NFL Today put out on social media. It compared where the Bengals are today to where the team was last year on the same day. In 2021, the Bengals were 6-4 and averaged 26.5 points per game. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Kearney Hub

How a secret trip to Lincoln helped sell Matt Rhule on Nebraska

In an era of flight trackers and internet sleuths, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts pulled off the ultimate heist — getting a potential coaching candidate in and out of Lincoln without anyone noticing. Speaking about Nebraska’s coaching search, Alberts said he interacted with 13 different candidates, with Rhule being...
LINCOLN, NE

