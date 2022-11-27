ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Dean defense attorney & former Fort Worth Councilman Jim Lane dies at 79

 6 days ago

Fort Worth 'visionary' Jim Lane dies at 78 02:29

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth leaders are remembering Aaron Dean defense attorney Jim Lane after reports about his death surfaced on Sunday.

Reports of Lane's death come a day before jury selection is set to begin in Dean's trial for the 2019 murder of Atatiana Jefferson.

Lane was a former Fort Worth City Councilman who unsuccessfully ran for mayor. He was elected to the board of the Tarrant Regional Water District in 2006 and was elected to serve as secretary from 2019 through next year.

Current Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker called Lane a "trailblazer" who served the city for decades.

Texas House Rep. Charlie Geren said in a tweet that Fort Worth "will miss [Lane]."

Outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Lane's legacy as a "public servant who left Fort Worth and Tarrant County better than he found it."

