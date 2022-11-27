ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Odell Beckham Jr. Sparks Concern After Passing out on Plane

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport on Sunday after the flight crew was concerned about his health. Beckham, 30, was "in and out of consciousness" on the plane, according to police, and initially refused to leave. The free-agent star has not played this season as he is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl LVI in February.
MIAMI, FL
The Exponent

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. removed from flight

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight on Sunday morning, Miami-Dade Police said. Officers responded to a medical emergency aboard an American Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles at Miami International Airport at about 9:30 a.m. after the crew became concerned about Beckham. "As they...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off flight in Miami

Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, according to a report. Beckham was flying commercial on an American Airlines flight Sunday morning and headed to LA. According to FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater, Beckham was “in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt” prior to the flight.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr's Plane Incident

This past Sunday, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport. The police said he was "in and out of consciousness." The timing of this incident was unfortunate to say the least. Beckham is about to start visiting teams to see where he wants to play this season.
