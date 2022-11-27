Read full article on original website
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
Purse-snatcher dragged woman over 250 yards in robbery at League City Kroger, police say
The suspect reportedly knocked the woman loose from his car by striking her body into another vehicle. Officials said he is a person of interest in over a dozen purse snatchings.
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
Suspect in hourslong standoff in southwest Houston charged in deadly shooting, police say
After cops found a man shot to death in a vacant home, his alleged killer was at the center of a 10-hour standoff last week and charged with multiple felonies.
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
cw39.com
Woman shot in back in robbery attempt in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering after she was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston on Monday night. Houston police say two men in a white sedan robbed two women at 10101 Centre Parkway near Sugar Branch Drive around 9:15 p.m. The suspects took cash from the...
texasbreaking.com
Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested
Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
fox26houston.com
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
fox26houston.com
18-year-old shot to death in car on Shady Grove in Harris County
An 18-year-old was found shot to death in his car after family members were unable to reach him and went looking for him, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities responded to the scene in the 7900 block of Shady Grove around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s...
Houston 19-year-old sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Houston man was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Kennedy Watkins was arrested with two other Houston men in Tyler in connection to several catalytic converter thefts. The three were all 18-years-old at the time of their July […]
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houston
November 28, 2022 - According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a major accident in the 9600 block of the Southwest Freeway in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'
Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
Click2Houston.com
Uber driver shot by passenger following argument in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are investigating after an Uber driver was shot following an argument with passengers in northeast Houston Sunday. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at 2724 Quitman around 10:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene,...
fox26houston.com
5 French Bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment
HOUSTON - The Jersey Village Police Department needs your help locating a pair of puppy thieves. According to authorities, the response to the incident occurred on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located on Jones Road, for a burglary in progress. Officials said a caller, a juvenile who...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Man found shot multiple times inside crashed SUV in NE Houston; Driver detained
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead inside an SUV and another critically injured two miles away in northeast Houston early Sunday, according to police. Lt. I. Izaguirre with Houston Police said officers found an SUV that crashed into a ditch on East...
fox26houston.com
Missing man Delano Burkes' body found in Port of Houston, family confirms
HOUSTON - The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn. BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar. According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port...
