ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasbreaking.com

Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested

Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

18-year-old shot to death in car on Shady Grove in Harris County

An 18-year-old was found shot to death in his car after family members were unable to reach him and went looking for him, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities responded to the scene in the 7900 block of Shady Grove around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'

Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

5 French Bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment

HOUSTON - The Jersey Village Police Department needs your help locating a pair of puppy thieves. According to authorities, the response to the incident occurred on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located on Jones Road, for a burglary in progress. Officials said a caller, a juvenile who...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy