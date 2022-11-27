ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Trevor Lawrence partners with Lift Jax to sport cleat in upcoming game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, Jaguars fans gathered at Strings Sports Brewery in Springfield for Jaguars all-access featuring guests Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. The Jaguars quarterback is coming off of a big win against the Ravens, and this weekend against the Detroit Lions he looks to wear special cleats to help promote Lift Jax and its work on Jacksonville’s Eastside.
Democrat and Chronicle

Bills safety Damar Hamlin ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Jakobi Meyers

The Buffalo Bills were cruising to a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Then they suffered a loss of one of their players. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was disqualified for a hit on New England wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills safety Damar Hamlin ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Jakobi Meyers
