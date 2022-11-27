ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

The Spun

College Football Head Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Night

A school will reportedly waste little time making a coaching change after the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Tulsa's football program is firing head coach Phillip Montgomery. Montgomery went 43-53 in eight seasons after inheriting a team that went 2-10 in Bill Blankenship's final season. The...
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn

In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
creightonian.com

Men's soccer shocks Tulsa, advances to Elite Eight on late penalty

The men’s soccer teamdefeated 14th ranked Tulsa in the Sweet 16, coming from behind to solidify their 2-1 win over the Golden Hurricane and advance to the NCAA quarterfinals. On Nov 26, despite heavy rain in Tulsa, the Bluejays defeated the Golden Hurricane, scoring both goals in the second...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
102.5 The Bone

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
