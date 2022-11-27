Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Night
A school will reportedly waste little time making a coaching change after the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Tulsa's football program is firing head coach Phillip Montgomery. Montgomery went 43-53 in eight seasons after inheriting a team that went 2-10 in Bill Blankenship's final season. The...
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game
A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn
In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
Tulsa fires head football coach Philip Montgomery after 8 seasons
The University of Tulsa parted ways with head football coach Philip Montgomery on Sunday after eight seasons at the helm.
creightonian.com
Men's soccer shocks Tulsa, advances to Elite Eight on late penalty
The men’s soccer teamdefeated 14th ranked Tulsa in the Sweet 16, coming from behind to solidify their 2-1 win over the Golden Hurricane and advance to the NCAA quarterfinals. On Nov 26, despite heavy rain in Tulsa, the Bluejays defeated the Golden Hurricane, scoring both goals in the second...
UH wide receiver caught on camera slapping Tulsa player after Cougars 30-37 loss on Saturday
The redshirted freshman walked up to the defensive back, who was talking with another UH player before it happened.
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
KOCO
Stillwater Public Schools mourns death of basketball coach, math teacher Kendra Kilpatrick
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Public Schools is mourning the death of Kendra Kilpatrick, a math teacher and basketball coach at Stillwater High School. District officials posted on social media that Kilpatrick died after a long battle with cancer. "Mrs. Kilpatrick was an inspiration to many – on the court,...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin
The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.
News On 6
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Expo Square asking more from potential new Skyride operators than previous ones
TULSA, Okla. — The group behind the movement to save the historic Skyride at Expo Square says a recently announced plan to find a new operator for the ride is not fair to those potential operators. FOX23 reported last week that Expo Square was opening a 45-day period for...
KOKI FOX 23
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
