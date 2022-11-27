ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB

There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but the BBB's best suggestion is to find out more about a charity before you contribute. Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB. There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Hononegah opens NIC-10 play with win at Harlem

The largest public school district in the Rockford area discussed how much money it will need from taxpayers on Tuesday night. Fair aims to get Rockford area students scholarship …. Scholarships can play a critical role in making a college education affordable, but some awards can be overlooked. Lawsuit filed...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire

A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The largest public school district in the Rockford area discussed how much money it will need from taxpayers on Tuesday night.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford nursing home board applications due Friday

Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors. Rockford nursing home board applications due Friday. Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers' money

The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers’ money. The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with …. Interest rates on home loans are...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with mortgage rates up

Interest rates on home loans are now double what they were this time last year. Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with …. Interest rates on home loans are now double what they were this time last year. Rockford Schools keeps flat tax levy. The largest public...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford group helps 275 young adults battling cancer

A local mom is making life a little easier for young adults living with cancer. Rockford group helps 275 young adults battling cancer. A local mom is making life a little easier for young adults living with cancer. Rockford Schools keeps flat tax levy. The largest public school district in...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday

There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday. There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Rockford shoppers hunt for deals on Black Friday. Black Friday...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
ROCKFORD, IL
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton

Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com

One more thing: Estate Sale

If you love estate sales and Department 56 collectables then you don’t want to miss this sale this weekend. At 4928 Rainbow Ridge in Rockford Estates by Holly is hosting an estate sale with hundreds of Department 56 collectables.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents

As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast and laughs on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car. The bullet holes from a drive-by on a day that is suppose to be reserved for giving thanks. Janis Warren, showed 23News the damage...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy