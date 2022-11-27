ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB

There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but the BBB's best suggestion is to find out more about a charity before you contribute.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire

A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Hononegah opens NIC-10 play with win at Harlem

The largest public school district in the Rockford area discussed how much money it will need from taxpayers on Tuesday night.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford nursing home board applications due Friday

Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers' money

The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday

There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house

A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with mortgage rates up

Interest rates on home loans are now double what they were this time last year.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton

Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com

Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents

As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL

