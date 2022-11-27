Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
MyStateline.com
UW SwedishAmerican employees hang winter items for the homeless on 'Giving Tuesday'
Employees with UW Health SwedishAmerican hung bags packed with mittens, hats and scarves on the fence surrounding the hospital as part of "Giving Tuesday." UW SwedishAmerican employees hang winter items for …. Employees with UW Health SwedishAmerican hung bags packed with mittens, hats and scarves on the fence surrounding the...
MyStateline.com
Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB
There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but the BBB's best suggestion is to find out more about a charity before you contribute. Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB. There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but...
MyStateline.com
Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire
A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The largest public school district in the Rockford area discussed how much money it will need from taxpayers on Tuesday night.
MyStateline.com
Hononegah opens NIC-10 play with win at Harlem
The largest public school district in the Rockford area discussed how much money it will need from taxpayers on Tuesday night. Fair aims to get Rockford area students scholarship …. Scholarships can play a critical role in making a college education affordable, but some awards can be overlooked. Lawsuit filed...
MyStateline.com
Rockford nursing home board applications due Friday
Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors. Rockford nursing home board applications due Friday. Residents have until the end of the week to apply to be a member of the River Bluff Board of Directors. Rockford...
MyStateline.com
Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old …. A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Fair aims to get Rockford area students scholarship …. Scholarships...
rockrivercurrent.com
Handmade hats and more hung to fence outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Dozens of handmade hats, mittens, scarves and gloves were tied to the fences outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital on Tuesday for anyone in need to pluck so they can keep warm this winter. Hanging the care kits is an annual Giving Tuesday tradition at Swedes, and this...
WIFR
Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
MyStateline.com
Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers' money
The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers’ money. The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with …. Interest rates on home loans are...
MyStateline.com
Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday
There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday. There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Rockford shoppers hunt for deals on Black Friday. Black Friday...
MyStateline.com
10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house
A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. 10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford …. A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block...
MyStateline.com
Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with mortgage rates up
Interest rates on home loans are now double what they were this time last year. Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with …. Interest rates on home loans are now double what they were this time last year. Rockford Schools keeps flat tax levy. The largest public...
WIFR
OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center receives large donation for pediatric oncology campaign
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center board member and investment advisor gives back to the healthcare system in a big way. John M. Pepe made the generous gift in memory of his late son. The boy died in 1963 from childhood leukemia. OSF hasn’t disclosed...
MyStateline.com
Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton
Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Rockford church helps domestic violence survivors tell their stories
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The number of domestic violence cases continues to rise annually in Rockford. A group at Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N Court St., is responding to the mayor’s public call to action, trying to let people know that there are resources out there if they are in need of help. […]
MyStateline.com
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to...
Rockford residents dash for Dasher
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
Rockford shines a light on small businesses in the community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Small Business Saturday” and “Stroll on State” is the busiest day of the year for small businesses in Downtown Rockford. Businesses said that this was the day they have been waiting for. “Well, now more than ever, small businesses need all the support they can possibly have,” said Pete Defoe, owner […]
Some Rockford shoppers, retailers mixed on Cyber Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Cyber Monday shoppers are expected to spend billions this year, some local residents say they still prefer to do a lot of their holiday shopping in person. “We just opened up our online store, so it’s new,” said Denise Lopez, a sales associate at Rugged Cowboy, a clothing and apparel […]
