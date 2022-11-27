ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Woman injures two in Saturday night stabbing

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
Police arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing that injured two people.

Lansing Police Sgt. Michael VanBeek said a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both of Lansing, were injured in a stabbing that occurred Saturday night on the 1200 block of Otto Street.

He added both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police arrested the 50-year-old woman and said she knew who the two victims were.

VanBeek declined to state what object the woman used and where she injured the victims.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

