The Patchetts are two of the best Sun Devil supporters I know. Mo, a badass cancer survivor, has a tattoo of Sparky on her left ankle. JP is the guy that donates pork shoulder to be cooked up for the Sun Devil football team as part of their Thanksgiving Day dinner. He’s the guy who makes sure the little things, which are BIG, are handled professionally. He’s the guy who will buy the table at the football banquet but ensure that everyone is having a great time supporting Arizona State. If the Sol Devils need someone on board, JP steps up.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO