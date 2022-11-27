ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly gives injury updates on Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams ahead of SEC title game

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 6 days ago
BATON ROUGE - LSU football is "pretty optimistic" that quarterback Jayden Daniels can practice on Tuesday despite suffering an ankle injury during the Tigers' loss to Texas A&M, coach Brian Kelly said Sunday as the Tigers (9-3) begin preparations to face Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS).

Kelly added that Daniels did not suffer a high ankle sprain despite wearing a boot. He underwent an exam Sunday that went well.

"Early indications look pretty good," Kelly said.

Daniels suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 38-23 loss to Texas A&M (5-7, 2-6 SEC) in College Station.

Another key starter on offense, running back Josh Williams, is expected to contribute against Georgia in Atlanta. Williams dressed but did not play a snap during LSU's loss to Texas A&M.

LSU'S ODDS AGAINST GEORGIA POST A&M LOSS

LSU FOOTBALL QUESTIONS AFTER A&M LOSS

Williams sat out the Tigers' win the week before over UAB with a knee injury.

"We're obviously very conservative with him and making sure that we got him at what we considered full, 100%," Kelly said. "He's the kind of runner that needs that."

Maason Smith update

Kelly also provided an injury update on star defensive tackle Maason Smith who tore his ACL on the first series of the season against Florida State.

"He's had no setbacks and we expect him to be ready for our offseason program and progressing into spring ball," Kelly said. "So we'll be excited to see him get back."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

