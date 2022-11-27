ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan da Silva leads CU Buffs men’s basketball past Yale

By Matt Wagner
 2 days ago

In the early going for Colorado, it has been more of a collective effort for the Buffs than having things run through one main star.

KJ Simpson, J’Vonne Hadley and Jalen Gabbidon are three who’ve had standout games while junior Tristan da Silva has played more of a supporting role.

Da Silva stepped into that standout role on Sunday, though, scoring 20 points on 8-of-15 from the field to lead Colorado to a 65-62 home win over a previously undefeated Yale team.

The forward from Germany also made his presence felt on the boards, collecting six rebounds on the day and making an impact in an area that head coach Tad Boyle specifically wanted him to, according to Pat Rooney of BuffZone.

As for what comes next, Colorado (4-3) will open Pac-12 play against Arizona State (5-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. MT in Boulder. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

