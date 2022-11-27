ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Notre Dame commit Jeremiyah Love scores five TDs in championship game win

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNaxo_0jPJ8JcA00

By Nate Latsch

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Jeremiyah Love received scholarship offers from coast to coast, including top programs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and USC, before making his verbal commitment to Notre Dame this fall.

The standout senior running back from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis showed why in the Missouri Class 6 championship game on Saturday night.

Love finished with 318 total yards (212 rushing and 106 receiving) and five touchdowns in leading the Cadets to their second straight Class 6 title with a 35-28 overtime victory over Lee's Summit North.

“I think we wanted it more and that showed on the field,” Love said. "We wanted it."

Love scored on an 80-yard run on CBC's first offensive play of the game and scored on a 30-yard run on the Cadets' final offensive play in overtime.

Love, a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, carried 19 times in all for 212 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per carry, and three touchdowns. He turned three receptions into 106 yards and two scores, including an 89-yard TD.

“The kid’s special," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "He’s unique.”

Love earned praise from Lee's Summit North coach Jamar Mozee, who was a highly-sought after running back prospect himself before signing with Bob Stoops and Oklahoma.

“I walked away very, very impressed with Jeremiyah Love," Mozee said. "He is uber-talented, if that’s a word I can use.”

The five touchdowns were a season high for Love, who had scored three times in each of his previous three games. He finished with 27 touchdowns this season, while racking up 1,662 total yards (1,292 rushing, 370 receiving).

Love, who won the Missouri Class 4 100-meter dash championship as a sophomore with a time of 10.76 seconds, racked up 1,099 total yards (996 rushing, 103 receiving) and 14 touchdowns during his breakout junior season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MUwh_0jPJ8JcA00
Jeremiyah Love dives for the end zone on his touchdown run in overtime.

David Smith photo

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com

Wysinger Hits For 19 Points, Leads Three Kahok Players In Double Figures, But Columbia Rallies To Win Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic Title

MASCOUTAH - Jamorie Wysinger led three Collinsville players in double figures with 19 points, but Columbia rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 56-53 win over the Kahoks in the championship game of the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic tournament Saturday evening at the Mascoutah gym. The Eagles came back from...
MASCOUTAH, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America

Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
MARYVILLE, MO
edglentoday.com

Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career

EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks

Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy. Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy. Missouri State Highway Patrol sees increase in school …. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's received more than 90 threats against schools so...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gas prices in St. Louis are falling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy