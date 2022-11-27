Notre Dame commit Jeremiyah Love scores five TDs in championship game win

By Nate Latsch

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Jeremiyah Love received scholarship offers from coast to coast, including top programs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and USC, before making his verbal commitment to Notre Dame this fall.

The standout senior running back from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis showed why in the Missouri Class 6 championship game on Saturday night.

Love finished with 318 total yards (212 rushing and 106 receiving) and five touchdowns in leading the Cadets to their second straight Class 6 title with a 35-28 overtime victory over Lee's Summit North.

“I think we wanted it more and that showed on the field,” Love said. "We wanted it."

Love scored on an 80-yard run on CBC's first offensive play of the game and scored on a 30-yard run on the Cadets' final offensive play in overtime.

Love, a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, carried 19 times in all for 212 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per carry, and three touchdowns. He turned three receptions into 106 yards and two scores, including an 89-yard TD.

“The kid’s special," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "He’s unique.”

Love earned praise from Lee's Summit North coach Jamar Mozee, who was a highly-sought after running back prospect himself before signing with Bob Stoops and Oklahoma.

“I walked away very, very impressed with Jeremiyah Love," Mozee said. "He is uber-talented, if that’s a word I can use.”

The five touchdowns were a season high for Love, who had scored three times in each of his previous three games. He finished with 27 touchdowns this season, while racking up 1,662 total yards (1,292 rushing, 370 receiving).

Love, who won the Missouri Class 4 100-meter dash championship as a sophomore with a time of 10.76 seconds, racked up 1,099 total yards (996 rushing, 103 receiving) and 14 touchdowns during his breakout junior season.