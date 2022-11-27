FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday. Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO