nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas set to lose junior DB to transfer portal
Arkansas will lose one of its defensive pieces this offseason. Khari Johnson announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal following Arkansas’s disappointing 6-6 season. “The U of A will always have a special place in my heart,” he said in the post. The junior...
While Others Can Have Moral Posturing, Hugh Freeze Can Coach
Media experts love all the pushback talk, but giving a second chance could equal wins
Arkansas quarterback plans to enter the transfer portal
An athletic quarterback plans to enter the portal.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks rewind: No. 11 Arkansas grinds way into lead before running away from Troy, 74-61, on Monday at BWA
FAYETTEVILLE — The 11th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks got preseason national newcomer of the year Nick Smith, Jr., back on the court for his first game of the regular season on Monday, but with starting junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis out of the lineup the Hogs had to shuffle personnel while grinding for most of the game before running away from Troy, 74-61, at Bud Walton Arena.
nwahomepage.com
Former Hog interviews for spot at Arkansas, more
FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday. Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.
Razorback Fans Shower Davonte Davis with Love, Avoid Speculation
Devo has earned right to privacy, space to deal with whatever is going on
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
How to Watch: No. 11 Arkansas vs. Troy channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home as they welcome in the Troy Trojans to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the sixth meeting between the two programs and first since December of 2017. Arkansas owns a 4-1 lead in the all-time series and has won each of the last two matchups by 25 points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
It wasn’t what many expected, but the Razorbacks did finish with bowl eligibility for the 3rd season in a row. Arkansas finished the regular season 5th in the SEC West with a record of 6-6 (3-5 in conference). After starting the season 3-0, including victories against Cincinnati and South...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Further performances of the Razorbacks football team jeopardized as a third player gets arrested within a month
Fayetteville, Arkansas – After a not-so-brilliant season so far, other issues are also jeopardizing the further performances of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, as another player was arrested last week on accusations of theft of property. This marks the third arrest of a Razorbacks football player within a month....
nwahomepage.com
Poffenbarger Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks Poffenbarger’s first career weekly honor. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman, was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 weekend at the...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council, Mahki Mitchell recap 74-61 win over Troy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks improve to 6-1 on the season after taking down Troy 74-61 on Monday night. Ricky Council led the team with 27 points and Anthony Black was behind him with 14 points. Nick Smith Jr. played in this one, but only six minutes. He had no points and one rebound.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors recaps Paradise Jam and previews game with Troy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is hoping to stay undefeated this week when they take on Troy on Thursday and Oral Roberts on Sunday. The Hogs are 8-0 right now and are coming off winning the Paradise Jam with a championship game win over No. 25 Kansas State 69-53.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs Get First NCAA Berth Since 2013
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After nine seasons, the Arkansas volleyball team is back in the big dance. The Razorbacks are seeded sixth and will play the Utah State Aggies in the first round in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The winner of Utah State/Arkansas will go on to play the winner of No. 3 Oregon and Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. CT.
nwahomepage.com
Alyssa Orange & Tye Richardson look ahead to FB Future & Bowl Projections
Alyssa Orange and Tye Richardson of the Morning Rush take a look at what can unfold over the next few weeks for Arkansas Football and what the future of this program could look like, as well as which Bowl Game is preferred for the Razorbacks. Watch the full breakdown above.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Best part of a Thanksgiving meal?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For the last PTN Faceoff, we have Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors and assistant coach Pauline Love debate what is the best part of a Thanksgiving meal. Vote for who you think won the faceoff here: https://forms.gle/ndTdpeRi5dFTWW3h6.
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
Dress Like Jimmy From ‘Yellowstone’ with New Arkansas Store
If you are a fan of the hit TV show, "Yellowstone" on Paramount Network you can't help but notice the clothes, western wear, and the boots that some of the main characters are wearing. Many of those boots are from the Texas-based bootmaker Tecovas and if you want to feel...
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
