Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas set to lose junior DB to transfer portal

Arkansas will lose one of its defensive pieces this offseason. Khari Johnson announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal following Arkansas’s disappointing 6-6 season. “The U of A will always have a special place in my heart,” he said in the post. The junior...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks rewind: No. 11 Arkansas grinds way into lead before running away from Troy, 74-61, on Monday at BWA

FAYETTEVILLE — The 11th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks got preseason national newcomer of the year Nick Smith, Jr., back on the court for his first game of the regular season on Monday, but with starting junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis out of the lineup the Hogs had to shuffle personnel while grinding for most of the game before running away from Troy, 74-61, at Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Former Hog interviews for spot at Arkansas, more

FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday. Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

It wasn’t what many expected, but the Razorbacks did finish with bowl eligibility for the 3rd season in a row. Arkansas finished the regular season 5th in the SEC West with a record of 6-6 (3-5 in conference). After starting the season 3-0, including victories against Cincinnati and South...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Poffenbarger Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks Poffenbarger’s first career weekly honor. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman, was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 weekend at the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Mike Neighbors recaps Paradise Jam and previews game with Troy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is hoping to stay undefeated this week when they take on Troy on Thursday and Oral Roberts on Sunday. The Hogs are 8-0 right now and are coming off winning the Paradise Jam with a championship game win over No. 25 Kansas State 69-53.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs Get First NCAA Berth Since 2013

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After nine seasons, the Arkansas volleyball team is back in the big dance. The Razorbacks are seeded sixth and will play the Utah State Aggies in the first round in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The winner of Utah State/Arkansas will go on to play the winner of No. 3 Oregon and Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. CT.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

PTN Faceoff: Best part of a Thanksgiving meal?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For the last PTN Faceoff, we have Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors and assistant coach Pauline Love debate what is the best part of a Thanksgiving meal. Vote for who you think won the faceoff here: https://forms.gle/ndTdpeRi5dFTWW3h6.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

