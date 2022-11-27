Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James
No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
Jordan Horston becomes 48th Lady Vol to amass 1,000 career points
No. 23 Tennessee (4-4) extended its winning streak to two games, defeating Eastern Kentucky (4-3), 105-73, Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols outscored the Colonels, 33-11, in the first quarter. Tennessee led, 60-34, at halftime. Five players scored double-digit points for Tennessee. Rickea Jackson the Lady Vols with 15...
Bowl projections: Where Alabama football is expected to play after Iron Bowl win
Now, Alabama football gets to play the waiting game. A team that has been in the SEC Championship Game more often than it hasn't during Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa has to watch this year. Georgia and LSU face each other Saturday after the Tigers won the SEC West a few weeks back.
Paul Finebaum reveals what bothers him about Hugh Freeze, when Auburn hire could happen
Lane Kiffin will not be Auburn‘s next head football coach, and Hugh Freeze might be the odds-on favorite at this point. Freeze comes with baggage from his time at Ole Miss, and that could be resulting in pushback from the Tigers administration, but that’s not the most concerning part of his potential candidacy in the eyes of SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum.
Five potential offensive coordinator candidates for Auburn
Here are five OC candidates to look out for under new Auburn HC Hugh Freeze.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Alabama football transfer portal tracker: Roster changes ahead of 2023 season
Alabama football has struck gold in the transfer portal at times. Other times, it hasn't worked as well. Such is the nature of college football's version of NFL free agency. Nick Saban would know. He once worked as a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Cadillac Williams is expected to remain on staff at Auburn
After a 28-day search, Auburn has reportedly hired its next head coach. Ex-Ole Miss and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to become the next head coach at Auburn according to sources, replacing Bryan Harsin who was relieved of his duties on Oct. 31 after posting a 9-12 record in a season and a half on the Plains.
Johnson City Press
Livingston pumps in 41 as 'Blazers edge Pats
BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form Tuesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the end and claimed a 77-74 victory over the Patriots.
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story
An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Chattanooga 3-3; Tennessee Tech 3-4 The Chattanooga Mocs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Last year, Chattanooga and Tennessee Tech were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
The Alabama men's basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (6-1) team. In the...
Rushing standouts and double-doubles: Vote for the Jackson Sun's boys athlete of the week
Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Barkley Biggs, Greenfield: Biggs scored 27 points and made four 3-pointers in a 95-42 loss to Gibson County. Malaki Brooks, Union City:...
Volquest Podcast: Breaking down a Vanderbilt bounce back win, looking ahead to bowl season
What's next for Tennessee following a shutout win at Vanderbilt and a regular-season record of 10-2? The Volquest crew breaks it all down on this week's VQ Podcast.
Comments / 0