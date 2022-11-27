The holiday season is upon us! Below are some fun things to do in and around Irvine. Now through January 1st, stop by the Great Park to enjoy holiday-themed displays, events and lights in the Palm Court, near the Great Park Carousel. It’s the perfect spot to take a holiday family photo. The holiday decorations include a larger-than-life airplane, which pays tribute to the park’s military roots, playfully taken over by the Grinch.

