Orange County, CA

topshelfmusicmag.com

Hayley and the Crushers bring bright colors and mischief to San Pedro

Tucked away in the corner of San Pedro, California is a portal leading straight into NYC’s notorious 1990s punk rock scene. Low lighting, patched leather vests, and the smell of whiskey encompass The Sardine; a punk rock bar, record store, and music venue. November 19th welcomed a night of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8

This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival

The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
LA HABRA, CA
newsantaana.com

Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10

Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Three-day convention shows off art and collectibles

Over seven hundred vendors and three hundred artists made up DesignerCon, an Anaheim-based art convention that showcases contemporary art, collectible toys and independent artists. The event returned to the Anaheim Convention Center for the second time since the pandemic, with around 50,000 visitors from Nov. 18 to 20. Featured works...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'Stranger Things' experience comes to SoCal following success in other cities

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A new interactive experience in Los Angeles County allows participants to "activate their superpowers" within some fan-favorite settings from Emmy-winning Netflix series "Stranger Things." "Stranger Things: The Experience" was set up in Montebello, Calif., as a pop-up venue that features familiar landmarks, such as Hawkins...
MONTEBELLO, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Things To Do Over The Holidays

The holiday season is upon us! Below are some fun things to do in and around Irvine. Now through January 1st, stop by the Great Park to enjoy holiday-themed displays, events and lights in the Palm Court, near the Great Park Carousel. It’s the perfect spot to take a holiday family photo. The holiday decorations include a larger-than-life airplane, which pays tribute to the park’s military roots, playfully taken over by the Grinch.
IRVINE, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

