Read full article on original website
Related
topshelfmusicmag.com
Hayley and the Crushers bring bright colors and mischief to San Pedro
Tucked away in the corner of San Pedro, California is a portal leading straight into NYC’s notorious 1990s punk rock scene. Low lighting, patched leather vests, and the smell of whiskey encompass The Sardine; a punk rock bar, record store, and music venue. November 19th welcomed a night of...
grimygoods.com
Set Times for Besame Mucho Festival and How To Get Tickets to the Sold-Out Festival
Besame Mucho Festival is just a few days away and set times have finally arrived! ¡Ya Llegaron Los Horarios! Taking place this Saturday, Dec. 3 at Dodger Stadium and boasting a multi-generational Latine lineup of live music spanning from classic, to new and modern — check out the Besame Mucho set times below to play your day.
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
KTLA.com
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
newsantaana.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
spectrumnews1.com
Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland returns this weekend to LA County
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is known for a lot of things, but snow is not one of them. Sure, it’s happened, but most of the flakes that make their way to LA are human made, like the ones that will be dumped in 31 LA County parks this December as part of a Winter Wonderland program.
dailytitan.com
Three-day convention shows off art and collectibles
Over seven hundred vendors and three hundred artists made up DesignerCon, an Anaheim-based art convention that showcases contemporary art, collectible toys and independent artists. The event returned to the Anaheim Convention Center for the second time since the pandemic, with around 50,000 visitors from Nov. 18 to 20. Featured works...
The Polar Express is coming to Perris
Guests onboard will experience live performances, songs, dancing and will even get some hot chocolate.
spectrumnews1.com
'Stranger Things' experience comes to SoCal following success in other cities
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A new interactive experience in Los Angeles County allows participants to "activate their superpowers" within some fan-favorite settings from Emmy-winning Netflix series "Stranger Things." "Stranger Things: The Experience" was set up in Montebello, Calif., as a pop-up venue that features familiar landmarks, such as Hawkins...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Things To Do Over The Holidays
The holiday season is upon us! Below are some fun things to do in and around Irvine. Now through January 1st, stop by the Great Park to enjoy holiday-themed displays, events and lights in the Palm Court, near the Great Park Carousel. It’s the perfect spot to take a holiday family photo. The holiday decorations include a larger-than-life airplane, which pays tribute to the park’s military roots, playfully taken over by the Grinch.
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
SoCal weather: Chance of rain weakens but cool temperatures still expected Thursday
A cold front swooping down from the northwest into Southern California will bring less rain than previously forecasted, but some spots will still see some.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
Comments / 0