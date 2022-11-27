LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library Staff and “Friends” invite our community members to stop by the library on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 3:30-6 p.m. Come visit this historic 121-year-old gem decorated for the season. Please enjoy light refreshments and festive music while sharing holiday cheer with neighbors and friends. Many thanks to “Friends 2.0,” who graciously volunteered their time to help the library shine. A huge shout out to Windsor County Youth Services for always supporting the library when asked.

WINDSOR COUNTY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO