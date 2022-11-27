Read full article on original website
SSPTA announces fall fundraiser top-sellers
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Schools PTA congratulates the top-selling students of the recent Halladay’s Harvest Barn fundraiser. Kindergartner Logan Bixby was the high seller at Elm Hill School. The top spot at Union Street School went to third-grader Reid Priestley. Each student earned a $50 cash prize for their efforts.
Community Appreciation Evening at FML
LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library Staff and “Friends” invite our community members to stop by the library on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 3:30-6 p.m. Come visit this historic 121-year-old gem decorated for the season. Please enjoy light refreshments and festive music while sharing holiday cheer with neighbors and friends. Many thanks to “Friends 2.0,” who graciously volunteered their time to help the library shine. A huge shout out to Windsor County Youth Services for always supporting the library when asked.
Joseph Richard Caporale, 1930-2022 🇺🇸
CHESTER Vt. – Joseph Richard Caporale, 92, of Chester, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on April 1, 1930 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Joseph V. and Hazel (Ashton) Caporale. He married Joyce La Bree on April...
“The Nutcracker” returns to Springfield for its 31st year
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets in The Dance Factory’s production of “The Nutcracker.” This year marks the 31 anniversary of the family-friendly holiday tradition, which annually delights upwards of 800 attendees. The full-length, professionally costumed spectacle will be staged at Springfield High School in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Chester Christmas Market on December 3
CHESTER, Vt. – Celebrate the holiday season joyfully and safely by visiting St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go. The event will take place in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main Street, Route 11 W, in Chester, Vt., on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is open to the public and will feature a special pickup time of 9:30-10 a.m. for those who order items in advance.
Engel & Völkers Second- Annual “Elves on Main Street” Scavenger Hunt
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Nov. 25, Engel & Völkers Okemo and 20 local organizations announced the commencement of “Elves on Main Street:” a seasonal scavenger hunt in Ludlow Village, offering raffle prizes donated by participating organizations. Each “Elves on Main Street” partner organization hides one elf,...
Springfield Rotary Stuff a Truck event brings in 2,200 pounds in food, items for Springfield Food Shelf
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club held a very successful “Stuff a Truck” event on Nov. 19, in the Springfield Plaza to benefit the Springfield Family Center. The event raised more than 2200 pounds of non-perishable food, frozen turkeys and hams, and personal care items. In addition, donors provided $1800 in cash which the Family Center will use to purchase items through the Vermont Food Bank.
West River Community Project Giving Tuesday
W. TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Dear Community,. The 29 of this month is #Giving Tuesday, the global day of supporting nonprofit organizations who do important work in their communities. The West River Community Project (The West Townshend Country Store) is committed to helping to support our local farmers and craft...
