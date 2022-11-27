Read full article on original website
Jill Richardson
2d ago
I’m sure they are happy about Christmas since our tax money made them rich. They can afford Christmas. WE CANT BIDEN
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Ukrainian mother and daughter looks forward to celebrating holidays in the U.S. for first time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Katya Muraviova and her daughter Sasha lived a simple yet beautiful life in their home country of Ukraine. "We were happy," Muraviova said. "For example, my family lived together. Also, my daughter could go to school and meet her friends every day." But that simple life...
WBIR
Giving Tuesday: The impact of a dollar
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How far can one dollar go? Most non-profit organizations will say they are skilled at making every single dollar count and they were counting on people in East Tennessee to give back to the community over Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday started in 2012, as a way...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 10 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
WATE
Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road
Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey
The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses
wvlt.tv
Working to End Gun Violence in Knoxville
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 6 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
visitmysmokies.com
Everything To Know About Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch
Nothing gets the kids quite as excited for Christmas as seeing Santa Claus in person! You can imagine the joy in their faces now just thinking about it! Good news is Santa is coming to SkyLand Ranch! After convincing Santa we have some of the best behaved child visitors in the world, he’s agreed to come to SkyLand Ranch to meet as many as he can! Don’t miss our special holiday event. Here’s everything you need to know about Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch:
Knoxville residents asking for crosswalks after hit-and-run kills man
People who live on the east side of town, particularly along Magnolia Avenue, are asking "what does it take to get a crosswalk or a traffic light?"
WATE
Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville
People, who live along Magnolia Avenue, are asking "What does it take to get a crosswalk or a traffic light?" This comes after a man, 24-year-old Sherman Harvey Junior, was hit and killed while crossing the road last week. Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue …. People, who live...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
multihousingnews.com
Knoxville Self Storage Changes Hands
The 650-unit facility came online in October 2022. Platinum Storage Group has acquired a 650-unit storage facility in Knoxville, Tenn. MV Investment sold the recently completed asset, which operates under the Storelocal Storage brand. The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller included Managing Directors Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza,...
WBIR
Knoxville College on Giving Tuesday
Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus are being cited by the city. Officials said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall are "unfit."
Crews continue to fight wildfire off I-40 near Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Forestry crews in North Carolina continue to battle a wildfire in the Pigeon River Gorge area near Interstate 40 just south of the Tennessee state line. According to the U.S. Forest Service, roughly 70 firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hurricane Ridge, which...
Knoxville teacher receives surprise donation from Bojangles
A chorus teacher at Karns Middle School was surprised by a $500 donation to help support her classroom and students. Kami Lunsford was surprised by the donation from Bojangles Tuesday morning.
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29. This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities. Director of Athletics Danny White...
Two buildings on Knoxville College campus cited by city as 'unfit' and 'dangerous'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus were city by the city for being "unfit" and "dangerous." Leaders said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall were not suitable for students. The president of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams, said he will present a plan of...
TBI: Silver Alert issued for man last seen at Knoxville truck stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert out of Knox County for a missing 73-year-old man. Thomas Owen Houston was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville, according to the TBI. Houston was...
