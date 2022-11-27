ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jill Richardson
2d ago

I’m sure they are happy about Christmas since our tax money made them rich. They can afford Christmas. WE CANT BIDEN

WBIR

Giving Tuesday: The impact of a dollar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How far can one dollar go? Most non-profit organizations will say they are skilled at making every single dollar count and they were counting on people in East Tennessee to give back to the community over Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday started in 2012, as a way...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year

Updated: 10 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road

Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Working to End Gun Violence in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Everything To Know About Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch

Nothing gets the kids quite as excited for Christmas as seeing Santa Claus in person! You can imagine the joy in their faces now just thinking about it! Good news is Santa is coming to SkyLand Ranch! After convincing Santa we have some of the best behaved child visitors in the world, he’s agreed to come to SkyLand Ranch to meet as many as he can! Don’t miss our special holiday event. Here’s everything you need to know about Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville

People, who live along Magnolia Avenue, are asking "What does it take to get a crosswalk or a traffic light?" This comes after a man, 24-year-old Sherman Harvey Junior, was hit and killed while crossing the road last week. Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue …. People, who live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
multihousingnews.com

Knoxville Self Storage Changes Hands

The 650-unit facility came online in October 2022. Platinum Storage Group has acquired a 650-unit storage facility in Knoxville, Tenn. MV Investment sold the recently completed asset, which operates under the Storelocal Storage brand. The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller included Managing Directors Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29. This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities. Director of Athletics Danny White...
KNOXVILLE, TN

