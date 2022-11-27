Read full article on original website
NBA
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After a busy roadtrip, the Cavs come home for a pair of games, starting off with a visit from the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. This is the first meeting of these two this season. Philly is riding a three game win streak. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS,...
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
Celtics Sign Horford To A Contract Extension
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed center Al Horford to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Horford (6-9, 240) has appeared in 295 games (all starts) with the Celtics and averaged 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field during his two stints with the organization from 2016-2019 and rejoined the team prior to the 2021-22 season.
NBA
SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Kings
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10:00 PM ET at Golden 1 Center. Coming off their most thrilling finish of the season – a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer by rookie Andrew Nembhard against the Los Angeles Lakers – the Indiana Pacers look to continue their forward momentum in game three of a seven-game road trip on Wednesday in Sacramento.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.01.2022
FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Suns 132, Bulls 113. (Bulls: 9-12, 4-7 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29pts. Suns: Booker: 51pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Suns: Ayton: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Suns: Booker: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker recorded his fourth career 50 point...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Running on Fumes
Justin and Carter react to the Cavs 1-2 road trip and discuss how fatigue appears to be a major factor in the Cavs last two games. As well as some insights from the loss to the Bucks, the progress of Evan Mobley and more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 140, Hornets 105
For the second time in as many days, the Boston Celtics were missing one of their star wings. For the second time in as many days, it did not matter one bit. Without the services of Jaylen Brown, the Celtics still clobbered the visiting Hornets by a count of 140-105. The victory ups Boston’s record to 17-4 overall.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero returns as 2022 Class continues to shine
Two comebacks dominate the narrative of this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder. The first is No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s return to action — and mostly to form — with the Orlando Magic after missing seven games to injury. The other is what the Indiana Pacers pulled off against the Lakers Monday, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final nine minutes with strong performances from a pair of Ladder rung holders.
NBA
The Night in Tweets: Nembhard's Buzzer Beater Beats Lakers
The Pacers came away with a thrilling 116-115 win over the Lakers on Monday night/Tuesday morning, as rookie guard Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun LeBron & Co. Missed the moment while you were sleeping or just want to re-live it in all its glory? Here...
NBA
Wizards Injury Update
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last five games with right ankle soreness, received an MRI examination yesterday that revealed a bone bruise. He will be listed as out for Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn and his status beyond Wednesday will be determined by his clinical evolution. Hachimura...
NBA
Lakers Lose Heartbreaker at the Buzzer to Pacers
With 9:59 left in Monday night's game between the Lakers and the Pacers, a Wenyen Gabriel dunk off a Russell Westbrook assist put the Lakers up by 17 points and they looked well on their way to their 3rd consecutive win and their sixth victory in seven games. In truly...
NBA
Recap: Porzingis drops career-high 41 points in Wizards' dominant 142-127 win over Wolves
The Wizards entered Capital One Arena Monday evening riding the wave of a three-game losing skid. Right as the game tipped off, it was clear they were ready to right the ship. Kristaps Porzingis got hot from deep and scored a career-high 41 points leading the Wizards to an authoritative 142-127 victory.
NBA
CrunchTime set for a crucial 13-game slate in NBA
With an exhilarating 13 games scheduled for Wednesday, some NBA fans are worried about missing out on the action. Well, fear no more. Starting at 9 p.m. ET, the fast-paced and action-packed show, “CrunchTime,” will have you covered. Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA champion Channing Frye will have you on the edge of your seat as they take you around the league. You don’t want to miss the top slams, dishes and clutch moments.
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans young players continue to make major progress
Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy weren’t guaranteed anything role-wise or minutes-wise entering their rookie NBA seasons, but a combination of hard work, individual improvement and opportunity meant all three were in head coach Willie Green’s rotation by the spring. It’s pretty much been the same story for 2022 lottery draft pick Dyson Daniels, but the 19-year-old’s move into the lineup has also been accelerated by current circumstances.
