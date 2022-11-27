Read full article on original website
Related
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
France 24
Police bust cocaine 'super-cartel' in Europe and Dubai
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. The international operation codenamed "Desert Light" seized 30 tonnes of the drug and led to arrests in Belgium,...
French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain
Sangatte, FRANCE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
France 24
Motorcycle-borne gunmen kill nine in protest-hit Iran
A protester was killed in Bukan on Thursday, the Oslo-based Hengaw rights group said, after reporting at least 10 slain in running street battles in western Iran on Wednesday. The motorbike attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women, intensified on the third anniversary of bloody crackdown on unrest over fuel price hikes.
‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves
Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
Riot police deployed in Brussels after clashes erupt following Belgium’s WC loss to Morocco
Belgium's shock defeat at the hands of Morocco saw riots break out in the capital city of Brussels on Sunday (27 November).Nearly 100 riot police officers were deployed to combat supporters throwing missiles and lighting fires following the 2-0 defeat, which leaves Belgium on the brink of an early exit from the World Cup.Police asked the public to avoid the central Brussels area as several metro stations, bus and tram lines were shut down to stem further complications.Authorities have so far not officially apportioned blame.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedWorkers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaThamesmead locals react to linked murders of two teenagers
Iranian soccer fan tackled by Qatar World Cup security over protest slogan
An Iranian soccer fan was confronted by police while wearing a t-shirt that said “Women, Life, Freedom,” a slogan used by protesters in Iran. Security was increased at the stadium to prevent a flare up over the unrest that has gripped Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.Nov. 30, 2022.
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
traveltomorrow.com
France tightens border controls with Italy after diplomatic spat over EU’s migrant distribution
Border controls between France and Italy have become tighter after a diplomatic spat over the distribution of migrants arriving from Africa. On Sunday November 13th, long lines formed at northern Italy’s border crossings with France. Dozens of migrants slept on mattresses under a highway overpass, a number that could increase as French authorities crack down on the crossings.
Rioters set off fireworks in Amsterdam after Belgium's World Cup loss to Morocco
Riots broke out across Belgian and Dutch cities after Belgium suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Morocco in World Cup 2022.Footage shows the scene on the streets of Amsterdam as rioters set off fireworks and threw projectiles on Sunday, 28 November.“They completely destroyed a passing car and are now setting it on fire,” the filmmaker said, adding the police were “nowhere to be seen.”The video was filmed in the Mercatoplein area of the Dutch capital.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Riot police deployed in Brussels after clashes erupt following Belgium’s WC loss to MoroccoRiot police deployed in Brussels after clashes erupt following Belgium’s WC lossTwo babies found dead as police search Bridgend house
Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts
Tunisia knew they were a long shot at advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, especially when they had to beat the defending World Cup champs. The good news for Tunisia was that they beat France. The bad news was that it still wasn’t enough to advance. It helped that France Read more... The post Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
France 24
Tributes for migrants as France admits it should have prevented Channel tragedy
Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister admitted should have been prevented. Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk...
France 24
Iranian police ‘aim to kill’ using shotguns to repress protests
Iranian security forces have widely used shotguns to repress the protests exploding around the country. At least 20 protesters have died after being hit by shotgun blasts, according to Amnesty International. A member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s militia, the Basij, told us how security forces are trained to control protests.
Unrest in Iran follows soccer fans to World Cup in Doha
As the U.S. men's soccer team faced Iran at the World Cup in Doha Tuesday night, tensions ran high in and out of Al Thumama Stadium between Iranians voicing support for the anti-regime protests in Iran, and pro-regime supporters. One video posted online appeared to show a group of pro-regime...
Belgium to try Brussels bombings accused in largest ever court case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium launches its largest ever trial on Wednesday to determine whether 10 accused men played a part in the 2016 Islamist bombings of Brussels airport and the city’s metro that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.
Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box
PARIS (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old French girl who was brutally killed and had her body found in a plastic box led a silent march Wednesday in her honor through their Paris neighborhood. The parents of the girl, identified publicly only as Lola, delayed the march for...
Comments / 0