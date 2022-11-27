ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
brytfmonline.com

WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn

File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
ComicBook

Big Update on Bobby Roode's WWE Status

WWE has been missing one glorious piece for over five months now. Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, and his last televised match stretches as far back at April. While the lack of TV time in between April and June could be attributed to a stall in creative plans for the former NXT Champion, his absence since then is seemingly injury-related. Roode underwent a medical procedure in September for an unspecified injury, as he shared on a past Instagram post that he had a "successful trip" to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
bodyslam.net

WWE Muted “We Want Sasha” Chants During Survivor Series

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, but that has not prevented fans from demanding her back on their screens. Despite her absence, fans have clearly not stopped wanting her to come back to the company. This was made more evident by the fact that fans started chanting “We want Sasha” during Survivor Series.
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match

Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Do Special Handshake At WWE Live Event

Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by attacking Kevin Owens during the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The Honorary Uce finally earned the trust of Jey Uso as well. The two shared a hug after the incredible matchup and that got a huge pop...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
411mania.com

Triple H Comments On Events Leading To Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Triple H shared some details about Becky Lynch’s return during his comments at WWE’s Survivor Series press conference recently (via Fightful). He talked about the process of recovery necessary for Lynch to re-enter the ring and praised her focus and investment. You can read a highlight from the event and watch the full press conference below.
411mania.com

Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis

NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More

WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
VIRGINIA STATE
411mania.com

The New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event

At a live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank. Frank passed away earlier this month at the age of 49. They both wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits on the show. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.
PORTLAND, OR
411mania.com

Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’

Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Backstage news on Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens, WWE’s future plans for KO

Roman Reigns was said not to be too happy when he got backstage after the WarGames match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event, where The Bloodline was victorious over Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. “The Tribal Chief” was mad at Owens over an unplanned spot...
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Clarifies He Was Not Invited To The 2023 Royal Rumble Event By WWE

Ric Flair makes a clarification. Ric Flair recently stated that he will be appearing at next year’s Royal Rumble premium live event. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair clarified his previous comments and revealed that he won’t actually be at the Rumble. “I...
411mania.com

Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Surgery To Fix Torn Pec

Andrade El Idolo is on the shelf, revealing that he underwent surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle. The AEW star posted to Instagram on Monday to announce that he tore his pec a few months ago and underwent surgery today:. “My first surgery I can’t believe it happened. A...
411mania.com

Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company

On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.

