ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Spotted With Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
This year’s Survivor Series WarGames was quite special as it featured WarGames matches for both men and women. Triple H has bragged about the massive attendance of this year’s Survivor Series, which was the most viewed and highest grossing Survivor Series of all time. It seems a legendary WWE Hall of Famer was also part of this record-breaking attendance.
brytfmonline.com
WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn
File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, William Regal WWE Return Update, Major WWE India Show – News Bulletin – November 28, 2022
Details on the plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been revealed, an update on William Regal returning to WWE, news of a major WWE India show, and more. Survivor Series WarGames is in the bag, it’s the start of a new week, so let’s begin with the WrestleTalk.com News Bulletin for Monday November 28, 2022.
ComicBook
Big Update on Bobby Roode's WWE Status
WWE has been missing one glorious piece for over five months now. Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, and his last televised match stretches as far back at April. While the lack of TV time in between April and June could be attributed to a stall in creative plans for the former NXT Champion, his absence since then is seemingly injury-related. Roode underwent a medical procedure in September for an unspecified injury, as he shared on a past Instagram post that he had a "successful trip" to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.
bodyslam.net
WWE Muted “We Want Sasha” Chants During Survivor Series
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, but that has not prevented fans from demanding her back on their screens. Despite her absence, fans have clearly not stopped wanting her to come back to the company. This was made more evident by the fact that fans started chanting “We want Sasha” during Survivor Series.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Do Special Handshake At WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by attacking Kevin Owens during the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The Honorary Uce finally earned the trust of Jey Uso as well. The two shared a hug after the incredible matchup and that got a huge pop...
411mania.com
Triple H Comments On Events Leading To Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Triple H shared some details about Becky Lynch’s return during his comments at WWE’s Survivor Series press conference recently (via Fightful). He talked about the process of recovery necessary for Lynch to re-enter the ring and praised her focus and investment. You can read a highlight from the event and watch the full press conference below.
411mania.com
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
411mania.com
The New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event
At a live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank. Frank passed away earlier this month at the age of 49. They both wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits on the show. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.
411mania.com
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens ends friendship with Sami Zayn, beats Jey Uso in main event
Just two days after Survivor Series, WWE returned to television on Monday night with WWE Raw. In the main event, Kevin Owens managed to get some revenge over The Bloodline after coming up on the losing side in the WarGames match. Owens vowed that he was done with Sami Zayn...
Yardbarker
Backstage news on Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens, WWE’s future plans for KO
Roman Reigns was said not to be too happy when he got backstage after the WarGames match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event, where The Bloodline was victorious over Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. “The Tribal Chief” was mad at Owens over an unplanned spot...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes On WWE Pulling Talent From WrestleCade Due To Survivor Series, Other WrestleCade Notes
Fightful Select has released a new report regarding this weekend’s WrestleCade, and why certain WWE talents were pulled from the event. Full details are below. -WWE pulled Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett from WrestleCade in case they were needed for Survivor Series. However, WWE provided WWE Hall of Famer JBL as a replacement.
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett On Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, BG James Going Back To WWE
On a recent episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed the formation of Ring Ka King, a wrestling promotion that was shown in India and working through some issues with Impact on using talent. Some highlights are below. On How Ring Ka King Got Started: “I think 2010...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Clarifies He Was Not Invited To The 2023 Royal Rumble Event By WWE
Ric Flair makes a clarification. Ric Flair recently stated that he will be appearing at next year’s Royal Rumble premium live event. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair clarified his previous comments and revealed that he won’t actually be at the Rumble. “I...
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Surgery To Fix Torn Pec
Andrade El Idolo is on the shelf, revealing that he underwent surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle. The AEW star posted to Instagram on Monday to announce that he tore his pec a few months ago and underwent surgery today:. “My first surgery I can’t believe it happened. A...
411mania.com
Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company
On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.
