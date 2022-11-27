Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia forward Jailyn Ingram taking it all in after returning from injury
Eleven months after a torn ACL put his playing career in jeopardy, Georgia forward Jailyn Ingram tried to savor the moment when he finally returned to the court. Ingram made his first appearance for the Bulldogs post-injury with 14:15 to go in the Bulldogs’ showdown with ETSU on Sunday. Ingram ultimately played four minutes in his first game since suffering the season-ending injury against Jacksonville on Dec. 7, 2021. He failed to score but did manage 1 steal and a plus-minus rating of 9 in Georgia’s 62-47 victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Release Behind the Scenes Video of Win Over Georgia Tech
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart took out Georgia Tech in Clean Old Fashioned Hate over the weekend - a 37-14 win over the Jackets that completed an undefeated season for the second year in a row. The video, which was released Tuesday shows the...
What Brian Kelly had to say About LSU's SEC Championship Matchup With Georgia
LSU and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship on Saturday. LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the challenges Georgia's football team brings.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney clears up 'flipping burgers' remark about Tennessee
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney cleared up last week's comments about Tennessee "flipping burgers" following the Vols' loss to South Carolina. It came a few days after his own team lost to the upset-minded Gamecocks. Swinney said it was a motivational tactic. "It’s a classic example of people just hearing what...
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Albany Herald
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
WDBJ7.com
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
(AP) - Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
Some metro Atlanta colleges find enrollment success amid national and statewide declines.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Emma Lloyd, Class of 2009
Emma Lloyd says coming back to Buford in 2020 after 11 years away from the city where she had lived from the age of 11 until she graduated from Buford High School in 2009 just made sense. “It made so much sense to move back to Buford when my husband...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
Red and Black
UGA blotter: Door broken off washing machine in dorm and more
Student’s AirPods stolen from Military Science Building. An unknown suspect stole a University of Georgia student’s $200 Apple AirPods Pro from the Military Science Building between 9 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. The AirPods were...
DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville
John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0