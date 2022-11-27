Read full article on original website
Related
George Takei Labels ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star William Shatner ‘A Cantankerous Old Man’
The resentment between Star Trek co-stars George Takei and William Shatner seems to be one of the longest-running and most bitter showbiz feuds of the century, as both men have refused to bury the hatchet over their almost 50-year battle. Things took a wild turn recently when George responded to...
Royals tour US green tech incubator, meet at-risk youth
The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston and a nonprofit that gives young people the tools to stay out jail and away from violence
White House state dinner draws names from arts, fashion, biz
President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner is drawing big names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business and fashion to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron
Comments / 0