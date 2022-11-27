Bowl Projection Round-Up: USC to CFP? Washington to Rose Bowl? Where does Oregon fall?

That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it?

After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans.

The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s conference title hopes just weeks after ending their rival’s College Football Playoff hopes. Seems, fitting, no?

So now, while the Utes and Trojans get ready for an epic rematch in Las Vegas, the rest of the Pac-12 is left waiting to see which bowl game they will end up going to in December. Will USC make it to the CFP? Can Washington sneak into a New Year’s Six bowl? How bleak is the outlook for the Ducks now after their loss to the Beavers?

We’ve got a roundup of predictions for you right here.

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

California Golden Bears

Colorado Buffaloes

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke

CBS Sports

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky (Kyle Bonagura)

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

CBS Sports

Stanford Cardinal

UCLA Bruins

Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

ESPN PredictionCBS Sports

USC Trojans

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)

Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP)

ESPN PredictionCBS Sports

Utah Utes

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas

ESPN PredictionCBS Sports

Washington Huskies

Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Kyle Bonagura)

Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State

ESPN PredictionCBS Sports

Washington State Cougars

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)

LA Bowl vs. Boise State

ESPN PredictionCBS Sports

