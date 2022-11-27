ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bowl Projection Round-Up: USC to CFP? Washington to Rose Bowl? Where does Oregon fall?

By Zachary Neel
 2 days ago

That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it?

After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans.

The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s conference title hopes just weeks after ending their rival’s College Football Playoff hopes. Seems, fitting, no?

So now, while the Utes and Trojans get ready for an epic rematch in Las Vegas, the rest of the Pac-12 is left waiting to see which bowl game they will end up going to in December. Will USC make it to the CFP? Can Washington sneak into a New Year’s Six bowl? How bleak is the outlook for the Ducks now after their loss to the Beavers?

We’ve got a roundup of predictions for you right here.

Arizona Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5jPg_0jPJ74qp00 Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible

Arizona State Sun Devils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n021h_0jPJ74qp00 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible

California Golden Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1wRz_0jPJ74qp00 Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible

Colorado Buffaloes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaaTf_0jPJ74qp00 James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xqv7s_0jPJ74qp00 ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina (Mark Schlabach)
  • Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State (Kyle Bonagura)
CBS Sports
  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke

Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lO7u_0jPJ74qp00 ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)
  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky (Kyle Bonagura)
CBS Sports
  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

Stanford Cardinal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAafx_0jPJ74qp00 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Not Bowl Eligible

UCLA Bruins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHI0m_0jPJ74qp00 Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction
  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)
  • Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
CBS Sports
  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YC94H_0jPJ74qp00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction
  • Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
  • Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)
CBS Sports
  • Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP)

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MAi8_0jPJ74qp00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction
  • Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
  • Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Mark Schlabach)
CBS Sports
  • Alamo Bowl vs. Texas

Washington Huskies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnORs_0jPJ74qp00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction
  • Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Kyle Bonagura)
  • Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State (Mark Schlabach)
CBS Sports
  • Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State

Washington State Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7dkv_0jPJ74qp00 James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction
  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)
CBS Sports
  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State

