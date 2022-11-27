Read full article on original website
Dunkin' gives 10K grand to Maryland Food Bank, aims to match $1 million in donations
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Food Bank will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to staff for the foundation.The grant is part of the hunger-relief organization's overall commitment to supporting food banks across the country, foundation staff said.Overall, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has provided $100,000 worth of grants to 10 Feeding America partner food banks, according to foundation staff.The hunger-relief organization aims to increase its impact on the community by matching up to $1 million in donations between Tuesday and Wednesday, foundation staff said.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’
Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
fox5dc.com
Hyattsville teen found sleeping with AR-15 arrested; Family speaks
Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned relative inside the house. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family of the 15-year-old who said that they don't know where he got the gun or whether the incident is gang-related.
Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
WJLA
DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
Bay Net
5 Anne Arundel County Police Department K9’s To Get Donation Of Body Armor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Police Department K9’s Drax, Yago, Pyro, Havok, and Hux will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of...
Police collect socks, hats, gloves for people in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they could use some help keeping people who are experiencing homelessness warm for the winter. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Office of Community First is hosting its 2022 Sock, Hat, & Gloves Drive. People can donate new socks, hats, and gloves at any division […]
wypr.org
A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?
The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 12: Jailbreak in Columbia and The Market at River Falls in Potomac
The twelfth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a concert jaunt over the Virginia state line but we caught a tasty beer at Jailbreak in Howard County and heard about a unique crab cake in Potomac in Montgomery County.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
House fire displaces DC family
DC Fire and EMS responded to a kitchen fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE., according to a tweet.
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
Home, Truck Destroyed By Pre-Thanksgiving Burning Brush Blaze In La Plata: Fire Marshal
Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Charles County home and left one out in the cold the day before Thanksgiving. A brush fire that rapidly spread destroyed a single-family home on Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery school officials working on new calendars
Montgomery County and Arlington school officials are considering limiting the number of days off students have during the school year. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said officials have to consider more than the start and end date of the 2023-2024 school year. [WTOP]. Inclement weather delays...
Meet The Jacksons: A Family Of Real-Life Black Cowboys
The Jackson family in Upper Marlboro, Maryland is honoring the country’s legacy of Black cowboys. The family sat down with Good Morning America to discuss their rodeo lifestyle. Corey Jackson and Robyn Jackson met at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, a rodeo known for celebrating Black cowboys and cowgirls....
New live music venue called Vibe opening in Annapolis
Vibe was founded by Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting, who owns several Italian restaurants throughout Maryland.
Teen Caught Cuddling With Loaded AR-15-Style Rifle In Hyattsville Is In Custody, Police Say
Authorities say that a teen suspect has been apprehended after being busted sleeping with a loaded assault-style rifle next to him in Maryland his Maryland bedroom. In Harford County, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, the Hyattsville Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen advising that there was a person inside an area home with a weapon.
Police identify and arrest rapist in 41-year-old case in Montgomery Co.
The Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division has arrested a North Carolina man for a rape and sexual assault committed more than 40 years ago.
