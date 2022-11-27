ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Dunkin' gives 10K grand to Maryland Food Bank, aims to match $1 million in donations

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Food Bank will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to staff for the foundation.The grant is part of the hunger-relief organization's overall commitment to supporting food banks across the country, foundation staff said.Overall, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has provided $100,000 worth of grants to 10 Feeding America partner food banks, according to foundation staff.The hunger-relief organization aims to increase its impact on the community by matching up to $1 million in donations between Tuesday and Wednesday, foundation staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’

Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Hyattsville teen found sleeping with AR-15 arrested; Family speaks

Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned relative inside the house. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family of the 15-year-old who said that they don't know where he got the gun or whether the incident is gang-related.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools

WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?

The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery school officials working on new calendars

Montgomery County and Arlington school officials are considering limiting the number of days off students have during the school year. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said officials have to consider more than the start and end date of the 2023-2024 school year. [WTOP]. Inclement weather delays...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

HYATTSVILLE, MD

