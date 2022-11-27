BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO