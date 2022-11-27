Read full article on original website
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
fox5dc.com
Hyattsville teen found sleeping with AR-15 arrested; Family speaks
Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned relative inside the house. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family of the 15-year-old who said that they don't know where he got the gun or whether the incident is gang-related.
WJLA
DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
arlingtonmagazine.com
7 Family-Friendly Holiday Excursions and Winter Trips
Approximate drive time from Arlington: 2 hours, 15 minutes (145 miles) It’s always 84 degrees inside the water park at Great Wolf Lodge, regardless of the temperature outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the white stuff during your visit. In mid-November, the resort launched Snowland, a seasonal celebration with lights, trees, snowflakes and themed activities, from songs to crafts. Visits to the resort include unlimited time in the water park, which features a large wave pool and fast slides for older kids, and a cub pool for swimmers who are just starting out. Youngsters can also enjoy free activities such as daily kids’ yoga, shows and art projects, and a nightly story time and dance party to get the last few wiggles out—plus on-site bowling, an arcade and other family fun for additional fees. Soon, the DMV will soon have yet another Great Wolf option; a new lodge is set to open in Perryville, Maryland, in August 2023. Insider tip: Cyber Monday often offers deep discounts on rooms. // 549 E. Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia.
alxnow.com
Here’s you guide to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend
Got your kilt ready? Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk weekend is back. Former City Councilwoman Del Pepper will take center stage as the grand Marshal of the 51st Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Record crowds are expected for the parade, which is free to the public and features dozens of Scottish clans, dancers, bagpipers and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.
DOJ settlement requires FCPS to offer compensatory services, school system to work with families affected
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Months after settling a federal lawsuit, Frederick County Public Schools are now working to fulfill their promise to help the families affected. FCPS will offer weekly hourlong therapy sessions to every student with a disability who was secluded or restrained between 2017-2021. The school system must also offer each […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 12: Jailbreak in Columbia and The Market at River Falls in Potomac
The twelfth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a concert jaunt over the Virginia state line but we caught a tasty beer at Jailbreak in Howard County and heard about a unique crab cake in Potomac in Montgomery County.
ffxnow.com
Police: FCPS instructional assistant stole over $10K from Chantilly Target
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods from a Target in Chantilly. Fairfax County police arrested Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly yesterday and charged her with felony embezzlement for taking more than...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery school officials working on new calendars
Montgomery County and Arlington school officials are considering limiting the number of days off students have during the school year. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said officials have to consider more than the start and end date of the 2023-2024 school year. [WTOP]. Inclement weather delays...
mymcmedia.org
Albornoz Expresses Deepest Appreciation to First Responders in Plane Crash
During his last media briefing as County Council President, Gabe Albornoz expressed gratitude to local and state first responders, and also to Pepco for quickly restoring electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg in the Montgomery Village area Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
ashburnfirerescue.org
Santa Claus is coming to Lansdowne and Ashburn!
Santa’s elves have confirmed that he will be arriving in Ashburn this week for the AVFRD’s annual Santa ride through Lansdowne (Friday, December 2nd) and Ashburn (Saturday, December 3rd). Santa will leave Station 22 on Friday at 5pm and leave Station 6 on Saturday at 5pm. Below is route map Santa will be taking and turn-by-turn directions.
fox5dc.com
ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo ranked among best Christmas light displays in US
WASHINGTON - ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo is ranked among the best Christmas light displays in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News. The online report ranked the 23 best Christmas light displays in the country. In the Northeast region, ZooLights ranked in the top five along with the Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dyker Heights and the Bronx Zoo holiday light displays in New York, and Koziar's Christmas Village in Pennsylvania.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
Commercial Observer
Acres Lends $84M For Planned Multifamily Development in Frederick, Md.
The Goldstar Group received an $83.7 million loan for the construction of Residences at East Church, an apartment complex being developed in Frederick, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Acres Capital Corp. originated the loan. Further loan details were not revealed. “As home to one of the largest clusters of bioscience...
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Makes History
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces It’s Monitoring The Situation; Message About School Impacts to Come Later
MCPS has announced it is “monitoring the situation concerning the large power outage in many areas of the county. Any message about impacts to school operations will come later as more information becomes available.” after a plane crashed has led to widespread power outages across the county. The...
Police identify and arrest rapist in 41-year-old case in Montgomery Co.
The Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division has arrested a North Carolina man for a rape and sexual assault committed more than 40 years ago.
