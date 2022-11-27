ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Black Enterprise

Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Hyattsville teen found sleeping with AR-15 arrested; Family speaks

Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned relative inside the house. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family of the 15-year-old who said that they don't know where he got the gun or whether the incident is gang-related.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJLA

DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools

WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

7 Family-Friendly Holiday Excursions and Winter Trips

Approximate drive time from Arlington: 2 hours, 15 minutes (145 miles) It’s always 84 degrees inside the water park at Great Wolf Lodge, regardless of the temperature outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the white stuff during your visit. In mid-November, the resort launched Snowland, a seasonal celebration with lights, trees, snowflakes and themed activities, from songs to crafts. Visits to the resort include unlimited time in the water park, which features a large wave pool and fast slides for older kids, and a cub pool for swimmers who are just starting out. Youngsters can also enjoy free activities such as daily kids’ yoga, shows and art projects, and a nightly story time and dance party to get the last few wiggles out—plus on-site bowling, an arcade and other family fun for additional fees. Soon, the DMV will soon have yet another Great Wolf option; a new lodge is set to open in Perryville, Maryland, in August 2023. Insider tip: Cyber Monday often offers deep discounts on rooms. // 549 E. Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Here’s you guide to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend

Got your kilt ready? Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk weekend is back. Former City Councilwoman Del Pepper will take center stage as the grand Marshal of the 51st Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Record crowds are expected for the parade, which is free to the public and features dozens of Scottish clans, dancers, bagpipers and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

DOJ settlement requires FCPS to offer compensatory services, school system to work with families affected

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Months after settling a federal lawsuit, Frederick County Public Schools are now working to fulfill their promise to help the families affected. FCPS will offer weekly hourlong therapy sessions to every student with a disability who was secluded or restrained between 2017-2021. The school system must also offer each […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Police: FCPS instructional assistant stole over $10K from Chantilly Target

(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods from a Target in Chantilly. Fairfax County police arrested Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly yesterday and charged her with felony embezzlement for taking more than...
CHANTILLY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery school officials working on new calendars

Montgomery County and Arlington school officials are considering limiting the number of days off students have during the school year. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said officials have to consider more than the start and end date of the 2023-2024 school year. [WTOP]. Inclement weather delays...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Albornoz Expresses Deepest Appreciation to First Responders in Plane Crash

During his last media briefing as County Council President, Gabe Albornoz expressed gratitude to local and state first responders, and also to Pepco for quickly restoring electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg in the Montgomery Village area Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
ashburnfirerescue.org

Santa Claus is coming to Lansdowne and Ashburn!

Santa’s elves have confirmed that he will be arriving in Ashburn this week for the AVFRD’s annual Santa ride through Lansdowne (Friday, December 2nd) and Ashburn (Saturday, December 3rd). Santa will leave Station 22 on Friday at 5pm and leave Station 6 on Saturday at 5pm. Below is route map Santa will be taking and turn-by-turn directions.
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo ranked among best Christmas light displays in US

WASHINGTON - ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo is ranked among the best Christmas light displays in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News. The online report ranked the 23 best Christmas light displays in the country. In the Northeast region, ZooLights ranked in the top five along with the Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dyker Heights and the Bronx Zoo holiday light displays in New York, and Koziar's Christmas Village in Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Commercial Observer

Acres Lends $84M For Planned Multifamily Development in Frederick, Md.

The Goldstar Group received an $83.7 million loan for the construction of Residences at East Church, an apartment complex being developed in Frederick, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Acres Capital Corp. originated the loan. Further loan details were not revealed. “As home to one of the largest clusters of bioscience...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Makes History

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

